BMW introduces the Vision Neue Klasse, production begins from 2025

BMW will begin the production of the all-electric Neue Klasse model in 2025.

BMW breaks the cover off the Vision Neue Klasse at the Munich Motor Show 2023. The Neue Klasse will be defined by technological innovations and future sustainability.



BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology will provide efficient motors and new battery cells, which means 25 percent more efficiency, 30 percent faster charging, and 30 percent more range as claimed by BMW.

New BMW design

BMW has preserved the classic design while being futuristic in its approach. The design elements on the exterior are defined as clear, elegant, and timeless by BMW. Neue Klasse forwards the classic BMW features by styling powerful wheel arches and a “ shark nose” front end.

On the interior, BMW goes with fully-electric vehicle architecture, the door handles have been replaced by E Ink elements that activate the automatic door opening. The seats are yellow corduroy with no trace of chrome or leather.

New BMW iDrive

The all-new generation of iDrive is the highlight of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse, which is controlled using your voice or a touch-sensitive panel installed on the steering wheel. It’ll also have four defining features of the iDrive such as a panoramic screen, a 3D head-up display, a multifunction steering wheel, and a central display.



Frank Weber, Management of BMW AG says, “With the Neue Klasse, we have embarked on the biggest investment in the company’s history. We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we’re writing a whole new book. That’s why the Neue Klasse will certainly impact all model generations.”