BMW iNext Electric Car teased: 700 kms on a single charge might set this EV apart!

German luxury brand BMW has just released details of their first all-electric car concept which will be revealed later this year. As of now the project is being called the iNext but is likely to be renamed in-line with BMW’s ‘Vision’ structure, but here’s what we know so far. The images above serves as a teaser/introduction to what it might look like. Although the BMW Vision teaser is careful not to give out more information than necessary so as not to give out what the exact body style is likely to be. This one is being developed alongside an ‘i4’ electric saloon concept, so one could expect the high-clearance crossovers-ish car at the end of it.

According to BMW, the iNext is likely to have a range of 700 km, once it makes it to production in 2021. It is likely that it will get a whole lot of IOT enable technology and at least a secondary autonomous driving capability for basic hands-free cruising. BMW iNext will be the first of 5 electrified models by 2025, 12 of which will be pure EVs. Meaning that each of their existing ICE models will have an electrified counterpart. The iNext technology will even benefit Rolls-Royce and Mini. Despite being late to the party BMW is making up for lost time.

Harald Kruger, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, said "The iNEXT project is our building kit for the future. It will benefit the entire company and all our brands. For the first time, we are combining all key technologies for future mobility in one vehicle. The iNEXT is fully electric, fully connected and also offers highly automated driving. Today, we gave our shareholders a very first glimpse of the design of the BMW iNEXT. Later this year, we will be presenting the BMW iNEXT as a Vision Vehicle."