BMW India’s new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

An Easy Start to a Dream Car the initiative by BMW India Financial Services aims to make buying a BMW model easier with new finance schemes. With lower EMI amounts, zero-downpayment and buyback policies, here are the new finance schemes available on BMW and MINI models in India.

With customer sentiment at its all-time lowest due to the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the economy, BMW India has announced that its finance arm, BMW India Financial Services has introduced the new ‘Easy Smart’ financial offers. BMW has designed the plans to help boost sales by making it easier, and less of a financial burden for consumers to purchase a BMW or Mini branded vehicle. With the offers, BMW says that it will help bring down the cost of ownership both during the purchasing time as well as in the long term. BMW resumed operations on June 1, once it received the approval from the authorities. Both the plant in Chennai and the corporate office in Gurugram are operating at half capacity at the moment. BMW dealerships across the nation have also begun operations accordingly.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, BMW India Financial Services, Kathrin Frauscher said, “BMW India Financial Services has come up with a brand-new ‘Easy Start’ plan that potential customers will find hard to resist. The special offer has been designed to address possible apprehensions arising due to the economic impact of coronavirus and provide more space for liquidity during an uncertain time.”

The newly introduced offers will allow BMW customers to make use of the benefits of having EMIs for the first 2.5 years of the loan tenure to be lower by up to 40%. This can be clubbed with the option of 0% down payment as well. At a later stage of the loan tenure, the customer can also choose to restructure the loan at no charges. BMW is also offering an introductory offer of 5.99% rate of interest on the BMW 3 Series, 5 Series, 6 Series and X3 models. Additionally, with BMW 360˚, BMW is offering an assured buyback offer for BMW and Mini models. Dealerships will offer assured buyback value based on ex-showroom prices and flexible end of term options. With the BMW Flexi Offer, customers will have a bouquet of options. They will be able to pick between greater benefits on the rate of interest, or on the range of service and maintenance packages, and can be extended or upgraded according to the customer’s discretion.

