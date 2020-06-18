BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

Customers opting to finance their vehicle through BMW India Financial Services also enjoy the option of including the cost of Service / Repair Inclusive in the loan amount.

BMW Group India has introduced new benefits across service and maintenance offerings for BMW and MINI cars. Under the new initiatives, BMW and MINI customers will have the flexibility to select a package depending on their usage at a pre-fixed rate. Additionally, they now also have the choice to renew or extend their Service Inclusive package even after expiration for a period of up to 15 months. Service Inclusive is BMW Group India’s range of service packages that cover maintenance, inspection and wear-and-tear. Repair Inclusive takes care of standard warranty extension. A single upfront payment covers the range of services. In case of change of ownership, Service and Repair Inclusive packages are transferable.

BMW has rolled out three Service Inclusive packages – Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic and Service Inclusive Plus. Customers can pick one for a duration or mileage of their choice starting from 3 years or 40,000 km and extend it up to 10 years or 2 lakh km.

The base package Oil Service Inclusive is specially designed for customers with low usage and covers only oil services of the vehicle. Service Inclusive Basic covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel filter, microfilter, spark plugs and brake fluid.

Service Inclusive Plus goes a step further and covers the replacement of wear and tear items, brake pads, brake discs, wiper blades and clutch in addition to the above. Customers can purchase Service Inclusive for their existing cars as well, where the package begins from the date of purchase and not from the warranty start date.

For customers with very high usage, service packages are available in the business portfolio. These start from 2 years or 2 lakh km with extension options.

Customers have up to 15 months to renew or extend the package by just paying the differential amount. During package run time, any part price or tax rate increase is not passed on to the customers.

With Repair Inclusive, the standard warranty on a vehicle can be extended even after the initial period of 24 months for unlimited mileage up to a period of 6 years. The cost for all necessary repairs is covered within the agreed mileage or duration.

