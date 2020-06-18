BMW India launches service & maintenance packages: 10-year service, unlimited repair mileage & more

Customers opting to finance their vehicle through BMW India Financial Services also enjoy the option of including the cost of Service / Repair Inclusive in the loan amount.

By:Published: June 18, 2020 12:07 PM

bmw service maintenance package

BMW Group India has introduced new benefits across service and maintenance offerings for BMW and MINI cars. Under the new initiatives, BMW and MINI customers will have the flexibility to select a package depending on their usage at a pre-fixed rate. Additionally, they now also have the choice to renew or extend their Service Inclusive package even after expiration for a period of up to 15 months. Service Inclusive is BMW Group India’s range of service packages that cover maintenance, inspection and wear-and-tear. Repair Inclusive takes care of standard warranty extension. A single upfront payment covers the range of services. In case of change of ownership, Service and Repair Inclusive packages are transferable.

BMW has rolled out three Service Inclusive packages – Oil Service Inclusive, Service Inclusive Basic and Service Inclusive Plus. Customers can pick one for a duration or mileage of their choice starting from 3 years or 40,000 km and extend it up to 10 years or 2 lakh km.

The base package Oil Service Inclusive is specially designed for customers with low usage and covers only oil services of the vehicle. Service Inclusive Basic covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel filter, microfilter, spark plugs and brake fluid.

Service Inclusive Plus goes a step further and covers the replacement of wear and tear items, brake pads, brake discs, wiper blades and clutch in addition to the above. Customers can purchase Service Inclusive for their existing cars as well, where the package begins from the date of purchase and not from the warranty start date.

Also read: BMW India supply chain to remain unaffected till June with Coronavirus outbreak 

For customers with very high usage, service packages are available in the business portfolio. These start from 2 years or 2 lakh km with extension options.

Customers have up to 15 months to renew or extend the package by just paying the differential amount. During package run time, any part price or tax rate increase is not passed on to the customers.

With Repair Inclusive, the standard warranty on a vehicle can be extended even after the initial period of 24 months for unlimited mileage up to a period of 6 years. The cost for all necessary repairs is covered within the agreed mileage or duration.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Drop-dead gorgeous Ducati Superleggera V4 production begins: What makes Ducati's flagship special!

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios price hiked: Cost increased by this much

India-bound Benelli 600RR spotted again undisguised: Features, variant details leaked!

India-bound Benelli 600RR spotted again undisguised: Features, variant details leaked!

Tata Motors extends financial support to truck drivers: Low EMIs, loan restructuring and more

Tata Motors extends financial support to truck drivers: Low EMIs, loan restructuring and more

Maruti Suzuki offers 100% finance for on-road price, 84 months EMI: Ties up with Induslnd & Karur Vysya Bank

Maruti Suzuki offers 100% finance for on-road price, 84 months EMI: Ties up with Induslnd & Karur Vysya Bank

2020 Honda City India specs out: Features like Lane Watch Assist, Alexa telematics give an edge over Verna, Ciaz

2020 Honda City India specs out: Features like Lane Watch Assist, Alexa telematics give an edge over Verna, Ciaz

2020 Intermot motorcycle show cancelled: Online version to be held before end of this year

2020 Intermot motorcycle show cancelled: Online version to be held before end of this year

All-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC India launch soon: A-Class lineup to arrive by end of 2020

All-electric Mercedes-Benz EQC India launch soon: A-Class lineup to arrive by end of 2020

Anil Kumble-backed motorhome, LuxeCamper, launched: Awesome luxury and indulgence!

Anil Kumble-backed motorhome, LuxeCamper, launched: Awesome luxury and indulgence!

BS6 Honda Grazia scooter teased: Price, features, specs and key changes to expect!

BS6 Honda Grazia scooter teased: Price, features, specs and key changes to expect!

Myth Buster! Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings NOT on in India: Facts listed!

Myth Buster! Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings NOT on in India: Facts listed!

Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

Range Rover Fifty unveiled globally: Specs, features and how to book one in India

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLS launched at Rs 99.9 lakh : New flagship SUV to rival BMW X7

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Audi India performance cars are back: 600hp RS7 Sportback launch soon

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch soon: Why you should wait for Thunderbird successor!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Now rent/buy a refurbished bike or scooter during Covid-19 lockdown: CredR, Bounce tie-up offers these benefits!

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

Audi TT recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if your car is affected

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

2021 Lexus IS sedan gets sportier: What's new in the BMW 3 Series rival

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Benelli 302R facelift launched in China: Expected launch, price of this Ninja 300 rival in India

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs

Honda Civic diesel BS6 bookings begin: Expected price, launch date and specs