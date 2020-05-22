BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

There are a variety of reasons but none so alarming and the fact is that the affected vehicles number only in double digits.

During this lockdown, BMW India launched three new vehicles. These include the 8 Series Coupe and Gran Coupe models. However, the 840i model is being recalled now. Along with it, the M6, X3M, X4 and X6 too are being recalled. The reason is different for each model. The BMW 840i was manufactured between February 10 – March 2, 2020 and only five units including M6 were sold here. The reason given is that the hall sensor might blow off. This will happen due to incorrect wiring. This proves a safety hazard as the airbag module for the driver or passenger might not function in such cases.

Eight units of the BMW X3M and X4 models are being recalled to fix a downstream catalytic converter oxygen sensor heating up. In this case, the OBD too has been disabled and hence it is difficult for the owner to detect this as well. These units were manufactured between June 7, 2018 – March 10, 2020. As for the X6, only two units are affected. These were manufactured between January 16, 2020 – January 22, 2020. The rear spoiler of the X6 is fixed on the upper side of the roof. BMW says that the bonding might be poor, thereby causing it to fall off.

For the BMW M6, the company says that 16 units are affected. These were made between Oct 4, 2013 – March 31, 2016. The models are being recalled because their high-mounted brake light rests on six screws. Due to heat and other factors, these screws are being pushed out of their place, causing the stoplight to rattle when going fast or over broken joints.

There is no timeframe given for the repairs though we understand that the oxygen sensor issue might take sometime at the service centre compared to the others. All these repairs will be free of cost to the customer and the company intends to start asking customers to visit service centres once the lockdown is lifted.

