BMW India launches locally produced third generation BMW X1; deliveries to commence from March

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine boasts of the biggest digital curved display in the segment.

BMW India has launched the third generation BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV) in both petrol and diesel variants. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, deliveries for BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) from June.

Bigger than its predecessor, the third generation X1 boasts of more interior room and 18-inch light-alloy wheels in star-spoke style for the xLine and double-spoke style for M Sport. It has a host of other new features including adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assistant, live cockpit plus with BMW Curved Display, My BMW App with remote functions, digital key plus with comfort access, parking and reversing assistant, Active Seats, instrument panel luxury, Harmon Kardon audio system.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “ The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design. The interior is impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use. All this, while still being the most agile luxury Sports Activity Vehicle, is bound to take the X1’s success to higher levels.”

The all-new BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) is priced at Rs 45,90,000 and diesel variant starts at Rs 47,90,000.

It is available in Alpine White non-metallic paint and Space Silver, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire and M Portimao Blue (M Sport exclusive) metallic paintworks.

BMW X1-Futuristic interior

The new digital BMW Curved Display is harmoniously unified into the cockpit area. It is a 10.25-inch digital information display behind the steering wheel and a 10.7-inch Control Display. The typical BMW driver-orientation, clear reduced design along with an interplay of eye-catching graphics, modern colours and futuristic textures create an immersive visual appearance.

The new Instrument Panel Luxury in Sensatec also attracts attention. The decorative strips including ambient lighting in instrument panel and front doors as well as accent trim strips in Pearl Chrome enhance the premium character of the cabin. The seemingly floating armrest with storage also integrates the control cluster.

The Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 12 loudspeakers (in M Sport) offers magnificent sound quality, even at low volumes.

Standard Sport Seats in both variants provide the perfect seating position to take on the road, having a great range of adjustment with reclining function in rear and superior ergonomics for long-distance comfort.

The BMW M Sport variant has an even higher degree of individual comfort with unique in the segment Active Seats for both driver and front passenger. These have multiple massage programs with variable intensities and speeds that help in reducing stress over long distances. In M Sport, even the rear seat passengers have the freedom of increasing the legroom by mechanically adjusting the seats forward or backward by up to 130 mm.

Adding to the sense of space is the large glass sunroof. The big 476 litre luggage compartment can be enlarged to 1,527 litres with the useful functionality of the optional 40:20:40 split backrest. At the same time, comfort access contactless operation of the boot lid provides greater flexibility for loading / unloading. The wireless charging tray available in both variants provides NFC interface to charge via the “Qi” charging standard.

Engine Power

BMW X1 sDrive 18d M Sport is powered by a 1,995 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 148 hp and 360 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 8.9 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 20.37 km/ltr as measured by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for Indian market specifications.

BMW X1 sDrive 18i xLine is powered by 1,499 cc three-cylinder petrol engine which produces 134 hp and 230 Nm of maximum torque. The car sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 9.2 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 16.3 km/ltr as measured by ARAI for Indian market specifications.

The seven-speed steptronic dual-clutch transmission in both variants performs smooth almost imperceptible gearshifts. Paddle shifters in M Sport variant enable extremely rapid manual gear changes and with Sport Boost mode all the powertrain and chassis settings are primed to maximise sporting responses. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency.

Technology boost

BMW ConnectedDrive technology breaks the innovation barrier and turns the car into an interconnected digital device. It includes BMW ID, MyBMW App with Remote Services, Digital Key Plus, Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices among others.

The latest BMW iDrive with Operating System 8 offers all the possibilities for interaction with the vehicle. Occupants can operate numerous car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. Wireless smartphone integration provides access to numerous functions and apps.

Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date. The vertical smartphone holder with indirect illumination is integrated into the centre console and provides inductive Wireless Charging and an NFC interface. Updated Navigation is now with real-time traffic information.

My BMW App functions remotely to keep an eye on the current vehicle status at all times. BMW Digital Key Plus with Comfort Access sets a new standard in convenience for customers by turning their smartphone and smartwatch into a vehicle key, in addition to the NFC cards provided. It enables customers to automatically open, close and start the vehicle.

The driver enjoys effective assistance in parking manoeuvres. Standard equipment includes functions like Active Park Distance Control with sensors at front and rear, Rear View Camera including Panorama rear view, Parking Assistant, Reversing Assistant and Attentiveness Assistant.

BMW Safety technologies includes extensive Driver Assistance Systems with Lane Departure Warning, Dynamic Cruise Control with Braking Function, Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Protection. Other standard safety features are six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, Tubeless Tyres with Tyre Pressure Indicator, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel.