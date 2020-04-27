BMW India Contactless Experience online booking goes live: Book new car, service, delivery

The BMW Contactless Experience goes live and will help ensure a great level of transparency while booking or servicing a vehicle.

By:Updated: April 27, 2020 4:43:35 PM

BMW India, taking in to heed the ongoing pandemic, has commenced online bookings for its cars. The program, Contactless Experience, allows one to check new as well as used cars online. At the same time, customers can also schedule home delivery of their vehicles. One needs to specify the delivery location. Customers will receive their car at the specified place. Moreover, the vehicle will be handed over only after a thorough sanitisation process. The vehicle documents will also be presented in a sanitised envelope.

Also Read Mini Cooper JCW road test

Throughout the digital process, a BMW representative will be online to help the customers with their queries. A 360-degree view of the vehicle, as well as its features, will also be provided to the customer. Customers can use their mobile phones, tablets or desktops to log in to the BMW Contactless Experience website. Not only this, services too can be scheduled online. A date or time of the customer’s choice can be chosen and accordingly, the vehicle will be picked and then delivered by the BMW service station. Customer approval will be taken on the vehicle service costs before the process begins. The payment will also be accepted online while the serviced and sanitised vehicle will be handed over to the customer at their chosen delivery location.

Pre-loved cars too will be available through Contactless Experience. BMW says that since the deal is online, there will be a much greater level of transparency.

Arlindo Teixeira, acting president, BMW Group India said, 

At BMW, customers are at the core of everything we do. Amidst the current pandemic situation, we have successfully transformed our business processes and put in place various measures to effectively and efficiently serve our existing customers and prospects by leveraging new-age digital technologies. An industry-first comprehensive initiative, the BMW Contactless Experience offers consumers an all-new way to explore and experience the world of BMW while being in the comfort of their homes. Since its launch in April 2020, we have seen a tremendous increase in customer engagement, configuration requests and virtual product presentations on this platform. As business dynamics evolve post the current COVID -19 pandemic, the BMW Contactless Experience will play a crucial role in offering seamless sales and aftersales services to our existing and new customers. We will bring JOY to our customers no matter where they are.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

Does Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 make sense? Here's what to expect

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teased: Maruti S-Presso rival to get design makeover

2020 Datsun Redi-Go facelift teased: Maruti S-Presso rival to get design makeover

BMW India Contactless Experience online booking goes live: Book new car, service, delivery

BMW India Contactless Experience online booking goes live: Book new car, service, delivery

F1 2020 season finally set to start with Austrian GP in July

F1 2020 season finally set to start with Austrian GP in July

Mahindra Alturas BS6 launched: Toyota Fortuner rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra Alturas BS6 launched: Toyota Fortuner rival's price, specs, features

Honda Cars launches online booking portal for all models amid lockdown with Honda from Home initiative

Honda Cars launches online booking portal for all models amid lockdown with Honda from Home initiative

Covid-19: Ducati resumes motorcycle production at Bologna plant in Italy

Covid-19: Ducati resumes motorcycle production at Bologna plant in Italy

NTPC to run hydrogen fuel cell buses and cars in Delhi and Leh: Invites vehicle makers to join in

NTPC to run hydrogen fuel cell buses and cars in Delhi and Leh: Invites vehicle makers to join in

BS6 150cc bikes you can buy: Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn and more

BS6 150cc bikes you can buy: Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Unicorn and more

Fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world! 200 hp in a pocket rocket

Fastest Suzuki Jimny in the world! 200 hp in a pocket rocket

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom-built as a flat tracker without brakes: Minimalistic yet brilliant

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 custom-built as a flat tracker without brakes: Minimalistic yet brilliant

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

Porsche Boxster driver made to do squats by Indore Police on street

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball first official images leaked: Likely price revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball first official images leaked: Likely price revealed

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

China's Hongqi & US' Silk EV joint venture to make 1,400 hp super sports hybrid car S9

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

The Grand Tour Madagascar Special nearly finished: Jeremy Clarkson explains episode delays

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Ola partners with Delhi Government for free ambulance service for non-COVID cases

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Covid-19 Relief: Maruti Suzuki to supply 10,000 ventilators soon through AgVA Healthcare tie-up

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

Ingenious! Driver modifies rickshaw for Covid-19 spread. Gets praise from Anand Mahindra

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet ready to silently tear up a drag strip with 1400hp!

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles

China's BYD and Japan's Hino join hands for electric commercial vehicles