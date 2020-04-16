BMW India sells 2,482 cars in Q1 2020: X1, X3, X5 and X7 top sellers

BMW states that over 50% of sales contribution comes from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range that includes the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7.

April 16, 2020
Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India, with a BMW X1

Announcing its quarterly sales figures, BMW Group India today said that it delivered a total of 2,482 cars in the first quarter of the calendar year 2020 (January to March). The sales figure includes BMW and MINI cars (BMW cars 2,365 and MINI – 117 cars). Meanwhile, total sales for BMW Motorrad in Q1 2020 stood at 1,024 units.

In a press statement, BMW mentions that over 50% of sales contribution comes from the locally-produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range that includes the BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7, followed by the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 3 Series.

The MINI Hatch and the locally-produced MINI Countryman together commanded a share of over 60% in MINI sales.

The momentum for BMW Motorrad was primarily driven by the BMW G 310 R and the BMW G 310 GS motorcycles which contributed over 80% of the yearly sales. Among other popular models from BMW Motorrad that have grown popular are BMW R 1250 GS / GSA, F 750 / 850 GS / 850 GSA and the S 1000 RR.

Also read: BMW India supply chain to remain unaffected till June with Coronavirus outbreak 

The manufacturer says that the BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were valuable to the clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

About the challenging market conditions prevailing due to the coronavirus pandemic, Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said: “BMW Group India has introduced innovative, contactless and safe ways to meet the requirements of existing as well as potential customers together with dedicated dealer partners, expert teams and a strong backbone of processes. Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance.”

