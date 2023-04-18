BMW i7 M70 xDrive revealed; Claims 0-100 kmph in 3.7 seconds

The new all-electric performance model from BMW M will make its global debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show (18–27 April 2023) in China.

BMW has revealed its highest-output all-electric car from the brand, the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. It has marked another milestone for BMW M GmbH in its electric mobility transformation that follows the launch of the BMW i4 M50 and the BMW iX M60, this is now the company’s third performance model to have an all-electric drive system. The success of electric propulsion among BMW M brand enthusiasts, the consistent expansion of the product offering and the repeated increases in drive system output clearly highlight the huge potential of electric tech to deliver performance that captures the imagination.

The new all-electric performance model from BMW M will make its global debut at the Auto Shanghai international motor show (18–27 April 2023) in China. It will be built at BMW Group Plant Dingolfing, together with all other model variants of the luxury sedan. As well as being the lead plant for luxury models, the production facility in Lower Bavaria is also home to the competence centre for electric drive system production, which manufactures both the electric motors and the high-voltage batteries for all variants of the BMW i7 on site. The worldwide launch of the BMW i7 M70 xDrive will start in the second half of 2023.