BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

Reports suggest that the BMW i4 M50 will make its global debut on June 1, 2021. It is said that it could offer 590kms of driving range on a single charge.

By:May 21, 2021 11:08 AM

A picture of an upcoming M badged electric BMW sedan has surfaced online. It is said to be a faster performance version of the recently introduced BMW i4. BMW showcased the i4 back in March and followed it up with the i4 M-Sport. The questionably large, yet flush kidney-grille makes it recognisable as the i4. But the car in the image is equipped with styling touches that give it an aggressive look. That allows it to stand apart from the regular i4 or even the M-Sport. It is reported online that it would be the BMW i4 M50 and the Bavarian automaker is gearing up to showcase it to the world on June 1, 2021.

BMW i4 in standard specification revealed in March 2021

The original leaked image was removed from Instagram soon after it was posted. However, we did get to capture it beforehand. The i4 M50 sets itself apart with black elements, an aggressive M style front bumper, black finished oversized kidney-grille design now has a shiny recognisable ‘M’ badge. The side skirts are wider and it sits on large multi-spoke diamond-cut finish gloss black alloy wheels.

On the technical side of things, there is no official word on its performance. As it is the first M badged electric model, there is no trend to draw upon looking at the automaker’s past. But reports suggest that it would offer over 520hp and would accelerate from 0-100km/h within four seconds. The range is also reported to be around 590kms on a single charge of the batteries.

The BMW i4 M50 is reported to break cover on June 1, and that is when we will know for sure what the first M-powered electric BMW has up its sleeve.

Source: Instagram

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Covid-19 Relief: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties till this date

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Car Specs: What you really need to care about when buying an EV

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Safe Cams' Driver Status Monitor cameras introduced with fatigue alarm, other benefits

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Omega Seiki to deploy mobile oxygen camps in Haryana utilising Rage+ electric three-wheelers

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Covid-19 support! Mercedes-Benz extends warranty, service and these benefits till 30th June

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Sonalika Group joins Covid-19 support: Upto Rs 2 lakh aid for dealers and their employees

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Suzuki Motorcycle India extends warranty period, free service till July 15

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

Updated Ducati Hypermotard 950 unveiled with new livery: India launch in 2021 fourth quarter

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

GoZero launches Skellig Pro electric bicycle with 70 km range

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Gogoro Viva electric scooter might be sold via Hero MotoCorp outlets: Name trademarked

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Photos: Ford F-150 Lightning is the electric version of Americas favourite pick-up truck

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Etrio Touro now on sale for commercial customers: Dealerships open in these 6 states

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 effect: Audi India extends service plans, warranty till June 30

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

Covid-19 Support: Tata Motors extends warranty, free service period for commercial vehicles

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

How India can become EV superpower with robust vehicles and changes in ecosystem

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group Chief Information Officer

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

Lexus sells 2 million electrified vehicles: new EV to debut next year

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

How Indian automakers are helping out with relief measures during second covid surge

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

CEAT extends warranty across lineup by three months due to lockdown

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed

Exclusive: Enigma to launch two electric bikes before Diwali - 150 km range, 150 km/h top speed