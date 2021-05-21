BMW i4 M50 leaked: To be its first M badged electric sedan

Reports suggest that the BMW i4 M50 will make its global debut on June 1, 2021. It is said that it could offer 590kms of driving range on a single charge.

A picture of an upcoming M badged electric BMW sedan has surfaced online. It is said to be a faster performance version of the recently introduced BMW i4. BMW showcased the i4 back in March and followed it up with the i4 M-Sport. The questionably large, yet flush kidney-grille makes it recognisable as the i4. But the car in the image is equipped with styling touches that give it an aggressive look. That allows it to stand apart from the regular i4 or even the M-Sport. It is reported online that it would be the BMW i4 M50 and the Bavarian automaker is gearing up to showcase it to the world on June 1, 2021.

BMW i4 in standard specification revealed in March 2021

The original leaked image was removed from Instagram soon after it was posted. However, we did get to capture it beforehand. The i4 M50 sets itself apart with black elements, an aggressive M style front bumper, black finished oversized kidney-grille design now has a shiny recognisable ‘M’ badge. The side skirts are wider and it sits on large multi-spoke diamond-cut finish gloss black alloy wheels.

On the technical side of things, there is no official word on its performance. As it is the first M badged electric model, there is no trend to draw upon looking at the automaker’s past. But reports suggest that it would offer over 520hp and would accelerate from 0-100km/h within four seconds. The range is also reported to be around 590kms on a single charge of the batteries.

The BMW i4 M50 is reported to break cover on June 1, and that is when we will know for sure what the first M-powered electric BMW has up its sleeve.

Source: Instagram

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.