BMW i4 India launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect

BMW Group India promised to launch three EVs in India within a span of six months. After introducing the BMW iX electric SUV and the MINI Cooper SE 3-door electric hatchback, the company will now launch the BMW i4 electric sedan in India tomorrow, i.e. on May 26, 2022. Here’s what you can expect from this German carmaker’s latest electric vehicle (EV) offering.

The all-new BMW i4 made its global debut in June 2021. Unlike the BMW iX which is a born EV, the new i4 is essentially an electrified version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Globally, the BMW i4 is offered in two variants, eDrive40 & M50 xDrive, and the exact same versions are expected to be offered in India too as it will be imported as a CBU (completely built unit).

The base-spec BMW i4 eDrive 40 gets a rear axle-mounted electric motor that churns out 340 hp of power and 430 Nm of peak torque while the range-topping i4 M50 xDrive gets twin electric motors with an all-wheel-drive system, producing 544 hp of power and 795 Nm of torque. They are claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.7 seconds and 3.9 seconds respectively.

Both the variants of this luxury electric sedan are employed with a floor-mounted, lithium-ion battery pack that has a net (usable) capacity of 80.7kWh. The BMW i4 eDrive 40 has a WLTP-certified range of 590 km per charge while the top-spec M50 xDrive has a range of 510 km on a single charge. As for charging, it can be fully juiced up in 8.25 hours using an 11kW home charger. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, etc.

