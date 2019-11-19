BMW i4 all-electric sedan to produce 525hp: Tesla Model 3 rival confirmed for 2021

After the introduction BMW iX3, an all-electric version of the X3 SUV, in 2020 followed by the BMW iNEXT in 2021, the Bavarian automaker will be introducing an all-electric version of the 4-series Gran Coupe called the BMW i4. BMW claims that with its electric drive train, it will herald a new era of driving pleasure. Like the iX3 and the iNEXT, the i4 will use BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive system which it hits the road in 2021. Currently, the i4 is undergoing winter testing as the official shots from BMW suggest.

While we already knew that BMW was working on the i4, the manufacturer just announced that the four-door Gran Coupe will deliver 523bhp with a 0-100kmph acceleration time being under four seconds. Top speed of the i4 is claimed it would be around the 200kmph mark. The manufacturer states that the performance figures of the i4 have been developed in order to mimic the performance of the V8 powered models of the current BMW line up.

BMW fifth-generation eDrive system is a modular platform which features an electric motor, transmission and power electronics, packaged in one single housing. BMW claims that this will enable them to use the same package for a range of different models and power outputs. In the i4, BMW will equip an 80kWh high-voltage battery pack that alone weighs 550 kilogrammes. Which is said to offer a range of up to 600 kilometres and will support fast charging of rates up to 159kW.

In design, the i4 will share most elements with the upcoming second-generation 4-Series and the current generation 3-Series. BMW recently upgraded its production line in Germany which enables the manufacturer to produce ICE powered models, hybrid models and all-electric models on the same production line. BMW is currently testing the assembly lines with pre-production models of the electric models to ensure a smooth transition once all three powertrains are being mass produced in Munich. By 2025, BMW has confirmed that it will introduce 25 new plug-in hybrid models to meet the more stringent emission targets in Europe for 2030.