BMW’s new joke on Mercedes-Benz backfires: Why Twitter loves the ‘scary costume’ and what it is

BMW and Mercedes-Benz have been rivals for about a century now and every now & then fans get to hear some classic German humour arising out of the two teasing each other. Especially now, in the age of social media, poking fun and withstand burns is rather instant giving Twitter fans a dose of humour. The latest one was shot first from Bavaria aimed directly at the three-pointed star.

On the occasion of Halloween this year, BMW advertised a Halloween costume on their merchandise website - a car cover that looks like a BMW M5 worn by what clearly is a Mercedes-Benz. Popularising it on social media was the obvious thing to do.

BMW USA tweeted the image with a caption that read: 'Now every car can dress up as its favourite superhero' wishing Mercedes-Benz USA a Happy Halloween in the post.

However, this led to an 'oh snap!' moment for BMW as the social media team at Mercedes came up with a response that shut the Twitter conversation for good. And they didn't need an image to get their point across.

Nice one, @BMWUSA. That’s a really scary costume! Especially that radiator grille... — Daimler AG (@Daimler) October 31, 2019

What followed was a flurry of responses from Twitter folks and what better meme defines 'dropping the mike' like the footage of Barack Obama dropping the mike.

Most of us know why this is funny but if you don't by any chance - the thing is BMW's latest design philosophy includes massive versions of the brand's trademark kidney grille for the new models. For example, BMW's flagship saloon 7-Series now comes with a larger grille than before - an element that didn't bode very well for many.

Anyhow, we love this healthy rivalry that spills on social media every now and then, giving Twitter a break from political discussions and indulge in some friendly banter.