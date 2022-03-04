BMW Group rolls out 1,00,000th made-in-India car from its Chennai plant

BMW Group India has rolled out the 1,00,000th made-in-India car from its Chennai plant. The 1,00,000th locally produced BMW car in the country is a BMW Individual 740Li M Sport Edition.

German luxury car manufacturer – BMW’s Indian subsidiary, BMW Group India, is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year. This Bavarian luxury carmaker entered the Indian market in January 2007. On 29th March 2007, the BMW Group’s Chennai plant commenced its operations. Now, after nearly 15 years, the 1,00,000th made-in-India car has rolled out the BMW Group India’s Chennai facility. The 1,00,000th locally produced BMW car in the country is a BMW Individual (7 Series) 740Li M Sport Edition.

Commenting on this achievement, Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, “It is a day of great joy and pride for us as the 1,00,000th ‘Made-in-India’ car drives out of our assembly lines. This accomplishment is a result of the team’s hard work, efficiency and consistency which ensures that every BMW or MINI car locally produced here in Chennai is of the same international quality standards as any other BMW plant across the world.”

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

He further added, “Highly skilled employees, advanced manufacturing processes along with state-of-the-art technology and a strong focus on sustainability provided the necessary ingredients for this success. At the same time, increased localisation of up to 50 per cent and a robust collaboration with local supplier partners has created more value for everyone in the ecosystem. BMW Group Plant Chennai looks forward to raising the bar in sustainable manufacturing excellence further as the India story grows.”

Watch Video | BMW iX xDrive40 First Look:

BMW Group India currently locally produces 13 different models, which include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman. Moreover, making sustainability a top priority, the BMW plant is said to run on 100 per cent green electricity. BMW Group India currently employs more than 650 people.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp’s ‘Vida’ EV brand launched: First electric scooter coming in July

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.