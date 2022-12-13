BMW Group India to launch eight new models by January 2023: Check list here

BMW Group will launch eight new models in India by January 2023. The company’s comprehensive list of upcoming products include the BMW i7, new-gen X1 and more.

BMW Group India recently hosted the first-ever Joytown and launched not just one or two but three new products. The company introduced the all-new BMW XM, facelifted M340i and its flagship supersport motorcycle, the BMW S 1000 RR. During the same event, this German automaker revealed that it will launch eight new models in India by January 2023.

While three new products have already been launched at the BMW Joytown Delhi edition, the remaining five Bimmers will make their debut at the Joytown Mumbai and Bengaluru editions that have been scheduled for January 7, 8 & January 28, 29 (2023). The company showcases its BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad line-up at the Joytown along with music and driving fest.

Upcoming BMW cars in India in January 2023:

All-new BMW i7

The all-new BMW i7 will be one of the biggest launches of 2023 from the house of this Bavarian carmaker. It will be BMW’s flagship electric sedan in the Indian market. The BMW i7’s top-spec xDrive 60 variant gets two electric motors with a combined output of 570 bhp. It gets a 101.7 kWh battery pack and offers a range of up to 624 km per charge.

New-gen BMW X1

BMW will launch the new-generation version of its entry-level SUV, X1, in India next month. The next-gen BMW X1 sports new design, features and a host of powertrain options. In India, it will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine choices. BMW might also launch the iX1, electrified version of the X1 SUV, in India sometime later next year.

BMW X7 Facelift

BMW X7 is the flagship three-row SUV of this German car manufacturer. The company will launch its facelifted version in India next month. It will get a redesigned front fascia and a host of new features, including BMW’s latest curved infotainment system. The BMW X7 Facelift will be offered with both petrol and diesel engine options in India.

New-gen BMW 7 Series

The all-new BMW 7 Series will make its India debut in January 2023. This flagship luxury sedan is now in its seventh-gen avatar and it will get a host of updates, including new design and hi-tech features. It is likely to be offered with petrol and diesel engine options in India along with a new plug-in-hybrid petrol motor.

BMW 3 Series Facelift

Finally, the last BMW launch for the month of January 2023 will be the facelifted 3 Series. The BMW 3 Series Facelift made its global debut in May 2022. It gets styling tweaks along with some new features. In India, the BMW 3 Series will continue to get its 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options with an 8-speed AT.

Already launched BMW models:

BMW XM

The BMW XM is now the company’s flagship SUV in the Indian market. It has been launched at a starting price of Rs 2.60 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries will commence in May 2023. It is the first M model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. The BMW XM gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with electric motor, paired with an 8-speed AT.

BMW M340i Facelift

BMW India launched the facelifted M340i at Joytown Delhi at Rs 69.20 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first BMW car with an M engine to be made-in-India. The BMW M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre, inline-six turbo petrol with mild hybrid tech that develops 369 bhp and 500 Nm, paired with an 8-speed AT. Bookings for the same are open and its deliveries will begin in January 2023.

BMW S 1000 RR

The new 2023 BMW S 1000 RR has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20.25 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and its deliveries will commence in February next year. Powering the BMW S 1000 RR is a 999cc, four-cylinder, water & oil cooled engine that churns out 207 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Bonus point: BMW CE 04 electric scooter

BMW Motorrad India showcased the CE 04 electric scooter at Joytown Delhi. However, it won’t be launched in our market anytime soon. The all-new BMW CE 04 is a funky electric scooter that is claimed to offer a range of 130 km per charge. It gets a 8.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that has a maximum output of 41.5 bhp.

