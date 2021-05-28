BMW Group India offers special services for doctors: Free engine oil service & more

BMW Group India also recently announced an extension on the warranty coverage and service/repair packages till 30 June for its customers.

By:May 28, 2021 1:03 PM

Introducing a special customer support initiative exclusively for doctors who own a BMW/MINI car or a BMW Motorrad motorcycle, BMW Group India today announced special services as a token of gratitude to doctors working on the frontline in times of the still ongoing pandemic. BMW Group India along with its dealer partners will offer a complimentary engine oil service to doctors from 1 June 2021 till 30 September 2021.

Vehicles with engine oil service due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible to avail of the complimentary service. Existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package holders can choose between two options in lieu of engine oil service – free sanitisation of the vehicle or a complimentary Car Care Package.

Also read: Covid19 Relief: BMW Group India extends warranty, services for BMW, Mini cars to this date

Doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics owning a BMW or vehicle can register themselves at bmw-contactless.in to avail of the service. Doctors who own a BMW Motorrad bike should contact their nearest BMW Motorrad authorised dealership for further information to avail of this service.

Further information on the terms and conditions can be availed by contacting the nearest BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad service centres.

In related news, BMW Group India also recently announced an extension on the warranty coverage and service/repair packages till 30 June for its customers. Customers of BMW cars, SUVs and Mini models whose product warranties or service packages have or would expire between 31 March to 29 June 2021, can avail of the new benefit. The Bavarian brand is yet to make an announcement in relation to the same for BMW Motorrad.

