BMW Group India sells 8,876 cars in 2021: Achieves highest growth in a decade

BMW Group India has revealed its sales figures for the calendar year 2021. With a YoY growth of 34.4 per cent, the Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer has posted the highest growth in a decade. BMW Group India sold 8,876 cars (BMW + MINI) and 5,191 motorcycles in the calendar year 2021. It is worth mentioning that while the company posted the highest growth in a decade, the cumulative number of cars sold is still lower than the figures of 2017, 2018, and 2019.

However, that being said, the Group’s two-wheeler arm, BMW Motorrad India, received an overwhelming response from the buyers and managed to more than double its sales on a YoY basis. If we talk about individual sales figures, BMW India sold 8,236 cars in 2021, up by 35.2 per cent YoY as the company sold just 6,092 cars in 2020. Similarly, MINI’s sales figures went up from 512 units in 2020 to 640 units in 2021, registering a rise of 25 per cent on a YoY basis.

BMW says that over 40 per cent of its sales came from locally produced SUVs, including the X1, X3, and X5. Without mentioning the exact stats, the company revealed that the 3 Series and 5 Series were strong contributors in the sedan segment. Talking about BMW Motorrad India, the company sold 5,191 motorcycles in 2021, up from 2,563 units in 2020, registering a massive YoY growth of 102.5 per cent. The new BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS commanded a share of over 90 per cent in the company’s total sales.

Commenting on the same, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW Group India has remained strong and resilient with all its three brands – BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad – posting stellar growth. Greater flexibility and farsighted planning in business processes ensured that we overcame unpredictable market situations and increased our market share. An attractive product portfolio especially designed keeping in mind the requirements of Indian customers and an unwavering emphasis on customer service has significantly propelled brand loyalty and drawn many new customers into our fold.”

