BMW Group India sells 5,867 units in H1 2023: Best-ever half-yearly sales

BMW Group India has revealed its sales figures for H1 2023. The Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer recorded its best-ever H1 with sales of 5,867 units in the January to June 2023 period, achieving a 5 percent YoY growth. According to BMW India, SUVs contributed over 50 percent to the company’s overall sales in the Indian market.
BMW India’s H1 2023 Sales:
BMW Group India posted its best-ever half-year in 2023 with 5,867 cars delivered to customers. This includes 5,476 units of BMW (5.5 percent YoY growth) and MINI’s 391 units (3 percent YoY growth). The entry-level BMW X1 SUV remains the company’s best-selling model while the 3 Series Gran Limousine is BMW’s best-selling sedan in the Indian market.
According to the Bavarian carmaker, the sales of BMW’s Luxury Class which includes the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM have more than doubled (128 percent YoY growth). Due to high demand, these flagship Bimmers currently have a waiting period of four months. MINI sold 391 units in the first half of this year. The locally produced Countryman is MINI’s best-selling model in India.
Here’s what the company said:
Commenting on the sales, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Our customers remain at the centre of everything we do! BMW Group India is redefining luxury with class-leading comfort, performance and aesthetics. The landmark of achieving the highest-ever half-year, quarter as well as June sales is a culmination of the company’s strategic steps. We are glad to achieve this milestone and will keep on strengthening the foundations for future success.”
