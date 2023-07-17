BMW Group India sells 5,867 units in H1 2023: Best-ever half-yearly sales

BMW Group India (BMW and MINI) recorded its best-ever H1 with sales of 5,867 units in the first half of 2023. SUVs contributed over 50 percent to the company’s overall sales in the Indian market.

BMW India’s H1 2023 Sales:

BMW Group India posted its best-ever half-year in 2023 with 5,867 cars delivered to customers. This includes 5,476 units of BMW (5.5 percent YoY growth) and MINI’s 391 units (3 percent YoY growth). The entry-level BMW X1 SUV remains the company’s best-selling model while the 3 Series Gran Limousine is BMW’s best-selling sedan in the Indian market.

According to the Bavarian carmaker, the sales of BMW’s Luxury Class which includes the 7 Series, i7, X7 and XM have more than doubled (128 percent YoY growth). Due to high demand, these flagship Bimmers currently have a waiting period of four months. MINI sold 391 units in the first half of this year. The locally produced Countryman is MINI’s best-selling model in India.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the sales, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Our customers remain at the centre of everything we do! BMW Group India is redefining luxury with class-leading comfort, performance and aesthetics. The landmark of achieving the highest-ever half-year, quarter as well as June sales is a culmination of the company’s strategic steps. We are glad to achieve this milestone and will keep on strengthening the foundations for future success.”

