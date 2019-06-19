BMW Group India appoints Rudratej Singh as President and CEO

Rudratej Singh has been appointed as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India. Rudy will be taking over his new position at BMW Group India starting 1 August 2019. Rudratej Singh has over 25 years of experience and has held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry. In his last assignment, Rudratej Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield. Prior to this, Rudy worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. Singh graduated from Delhi University and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.

Commenting on this, Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Region Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, BMW Group said that the brand is delighted to welcome Rudratej Singh as the President and Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group India. As a priority market for the BMW Group, India presents tremendous potential for future growth and development for the luxury automotive segment. He adds that having worked across diverse industry segments, Singh has a deep understanding of strategic business techniques based on fundamental consumer insights, a transformational leadership approach and fresh thinking that will strengthen BMW Group’s operations in India.

Earlier in August 2018, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand. Since then, Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, Director, Finance and Administration at BMW Group India had successfully fulfilled the responsibility as acting President.

BMW Motorrad is going to launch the new 2019 S1000RR in India on 27th June. The new model is lighter and more powerful compared to its predecessor. Powering the motorcycle is a newly developed 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine that comes mated to a six-speed transmission system. The motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 204 bhp and 113 Nm

