BMW launches Extended Care+: Electrical check-up to prep your car for monsoon

BMW India has rolled out a new service campaign called Extended Care+ available across its entire dealer network in the country. The campaign will allow BMW customers to avail aftersales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function checkups. BMW says the Extended Care+ is a 33-point check service designed to keep BMW vehicles in top condition. Extended Care+ includes priority services for the waterlogged/flood-affected areas.

Using the recently introduced ‘BMW Contactless Experience’, customers can select a convenient date and time and book the extended care+ service with the nearest dealership from their homes. All service-related payments can also be made online.

Under the new service, customers will receive their serviced car at the place of their choice after a thorough sanitization process along with handover of all vehicle documents in a sanitized envelope. Services and delivery will be done adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

Further information on the terms and conditions of BMW Extended Care+ can be availed by contacting the nearest BMW service centers.

“At BMW, we are committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best-in-class care for their BMW vehicle along with uncompromising driving experience. BMW Extended Care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer’s cars at all times. Equipped with a wealth of experience, trained technicians, specialized workshop technologies and original BMW parts, our customers can count on absolute peace of mind and maximum driving pleasure at all times,” Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India, said.

BMW India, during late April, commenced online bookings for its cars under the Contactless Experience program that allows customers to check new as well as used cars online. The program also lets customers schedule home delivery of their vehicles.

