BMW ends 2018 on a positive note: Registers 13 percent growth with 11,105 cars sold

German luxury car maker BMW has reported a 13 percent sales growth for the year 2018. During the year, the company sold a total of 11,105 units compared to 9,800 units sold in the year 2017. Speaking brand wise, the BMW brand sold a total of 10,405 units in 2018 as against 9,379 units in 2017, thereby registering a growth of 11 percent. On the other hand, Mini posted a growth of 66 percent with 700 units sold compared to 421 units in the previous year, BMW Group India said in a statement. BMW's motorcycle division, BMW Motorrad India sold 2,187 units last year. The company said models such as BMW 5 Series and BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo have contributed strongly to the sales growth during 2018.

Also Read: All-new BMW X7 spotted in India: BMW’s flagship SUV launch expected in early 2019



The company said in a press statement that the company also saw a significant contribution of up to 50 percent coming from the locally-produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range with strong contribution from the new BMW X3. Currently, the company produces X1, X3 and X5 models at its Chennai plant. In 2019, the plant will also start local production of X4 and X7, the company said.

Speaking of the upcoming product launches, BMW is all set to launch its all-new flagship SUV X7 in India in early 2019. The X7 will be the company's first seven-seater SUV and it will get a spacious cabin as well. One of the most prominent highlights of the upcoming X7 is the large kidney grille up front. Furthermore, the SUV also gets large air intakes along with a bold looking bumper for a more muscular appeal. The upcoming X7 will likely get two petrol and two diesel engine options. The new BMW X7 is expected to be launched in India at a price nearing the Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom) tag. Once launched, the X7 will take on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS and Land Rover Discovery in the luxury SUV territory.