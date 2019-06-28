BMW electric vehicles to get sound created by Lion King, Inception film music composer Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer, film score composer (official music for a film) for blockbuster Hollywood films like Lion King and Inception, is lending a hand to BMW in creating sounds for its electric vehicles. BMW Vision M Next concept made its global debut on 25th June, the sound for which was composed by Zimmer and Renzo Vitale - BMW Group's acoustic engineer and sound designer. BMW’s project with Zimmer ties into its new “BMW IconicSounds Electric” sound brand.

“We want to get BMW IconicSounds Electric in position for customers who value emotional sound. With BMW IconicSounds Electric they will be able to experience the joy of driving with all their senses”, Jens Thiemer, senior vice president of the BMW brand, said in a statement.

The two composed drive sounds and sound signs for the Vision M Next at Zimmer's studios in London and Los Angeles. Watch the video below to listen to what the pair have come up with for when the vehicle accelerates. It truly is stuff from sci-fi films.

Unveiled at BMW's NextGen conference in Munich, the Vision M Next Concept does share some visual details with the i8. But the latest BMW concept introduces what the company calls its "D+ACES" building blocks of the future.

D+ACES - these initials stand for design and autonomous driving, connectivity, electrification, and services. The Vision M Next Concept distinguishes itself from the i8 through unique colour blocking at both front and rear, which are finished matte neon 'Thrilling Orange' paint. The overall paint job with silk-matte 'Cast Silver' metallic colour is working rather very well for it.

Powering the M Next Concept is a four-cylinder petrol-electric hybrid powertrain producing a total output of 600 horsepower, which gives it a 0-100 km/h sprint time capability of 3.0 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h. It also gets a "BOOST+" function that adds extra oomph at the push of a button. The M Next Concept can do 100 km/h on pure electric driving.