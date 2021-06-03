BMW launches Contactless Service for vehicle servicing without ever visiting a workshop

Customers will need to download BMW One app on their smartphone or login on to the website via a tablet or personal computer to select the required type of service

June 3, 2021

BMW India today announced the launch of Contactless Service for vehicle servicing under which a customer will never have to visit a dealership. The manufacturer will handle everything from pick up to virtual service consultation to online payment and also dropping back of the vehicle to the customers’ doorstep. The BMW Contactless Service enables customers to book vehicle service, review service-related quotations and make payments online through bmw-contactless.in.

Customers will need to download BMW One app on their smartphone or login on to the website via a tablet or personal computer to select the required type of service, choose a convenient date and time slot along with the nearest BMW workshop. BMW service personnel will reach the pick-up location, sanitise the vehicle and proceed for its service.

Customers will receive a detailed assessment of the condition of the vehicle and additional service recommendations via the industry-first video update (BMW Smart Video). Customers can review the service requirement, quotation and approve the same instantly online.

Payments will be made online. The serviced vehicle is fully sanitised and delivered to the requested location. The manufacturer assures that the deliveries and servicing of all customer vehicles will be undertaken adhering to all local government directives post the lockdown period.

BMW Smart Video is an exclusive app-based video and image solution where customers can give real-time approvals for required service and repairs. The dealership technicians create a video of the service vehicle explaining the service/repair requirements and share the quotation online.

Customers receive a link where they can understand the service requirements through the video and give an approval online without the need of visiting the dealership again. Customers would be able to access BMW Smart Video functionality and the BMW Used Car portal as well. The app is available on Apple iOS and Android Play Store.

