BMW confirms X5 with downsized diesel engine, Z4 to get manual transmission

BMW has announced its list of upgrades for their entire line up that will arrive this summer. The Bavarian manufacturer has stated that in their global line up, the X5 which is offered with in-line six-cylinder engines, will now get a new smaller diesel powertrain.

The BMW X5 xDrive25d will see its way into the line up with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel which develops a maximum output of 231hp and peak torque of 450Nm. The engine will feature BMW’s TwinPower Turbo multi-stage turbocharging and common-rail direct injection. The engine will be mated to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission and will feature all-wheel-drive. The new engine in the xDrive25d is designed to comply with Euro-6d TEMP emission norms. BMW has recently launched the X5 in India with diesel and petrol engine options both of which are in-line six-cylinder motors. While there is no confirmation on this engine’s arrival in the Indian market, BMW may introduce the new engine to offer a more cost-effective, downsized motor to allow the X5 to reach a wider customer base in the Indian market.

Additionally, BMW will also introduce an X5 xDrive45e which will be a plug-in hybrid model. The engine will be a six-cylinder motor that with the hybrid system can generate 394hp. The latest battery cell technology on board the new X5 xDrive45e helps it to cover distances of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) on electric power alone. Reportedly, BMW is expected to introduce a plug-in hybrid model of the X5 in India, however, it will be launched through the CBU route and will attract massive import duties and high taxation for being a hybrid. Thus, if it is launched in India, it will rival the Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence Twin Engine. Additional features and options will also be offered on the X5 come summer like Manhattan metallic, 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in twin-spoke design, an Alcantara headliner which will be available internationally from August 2019.

The BMW X7 is expected to be launched in India this year and the manufacturer has already advertised their flagship SUV on their Indian website. New interior colour options will be introduced this summer in the X7, however, it is possible that customers can opt for those optional colours as the X7 will be brought in as a CBU.

What is interesting with the announcement that was made by BMW Group is that their new Z4 sportscar will be getting a new manual transmission. Soon, the BMW Z4 will be offered with a manual gearbox for the entry-level sDrive20i trim with the 197 hp four-cylinder petrol engine. The six-speed manual will become the standard offering while the automatic transmission will be offered as an option from July 2019. But it seems unlikely that the Z4 will be offered with a manual transmission in India anytime soon.