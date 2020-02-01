BMW brings Andy Warhol’s Art Car to India: Here’s what it is all about!



“I have tried to give a vivid depiction of speed. If a car is really fast, all contours and colours will become blurred.” Andy Warhol. If you want to see an Andy Warhol creation in India—a life-sized one—you must head to the India Art Fair being held in New Delhi from January 31-February 2, where BMW Group India has presented the 1979 Art Car painted by the renowned American artist. After Alexander Calder, Frank Stella and Roy Lichtenstein, who painted the first three Art Cars (in 1975, 1976 and 1977, respectively), Warhol created the fourth Art Car for BMW—the M1 Group 4. “I love this car. It’s more successful than the artwork,” opined Warhol after his sweeping brush strokes had transformed the BMW M1. It took him less than half an hour to create the fourth exhibit in the BMW Art Car Collection.

In fact, instead of first designing a scale model and leaving the final completion to his assistants—as his predecessors did—the pop art legend painted the M1 from the beginning to the end himself. “I have tried to give a vivid depiction of speed. If a car is really fast, all contours and colours will become blurred,” he said. Today, 40 years later, many fans regard his Art Car as the highlight of the entire BMW collection. “BMW Art Cars, also called the ‘Rolling Sculptures’, are original masterpieces of art that demonstrate an individual synthesis of artistic expression and automobile design.

Since 1975, 19 international artists have created Art Cars based on contemporary BMW automobiles of their times, all offering a wide range of artistic interpretations,” the company said in a statement. Rudratej Singh, president & CEO, BMW Group India, added, “We hold our design aesthetics very dear, this inspires us as well as our users to stretch their creative boundaries … My personal favourite is the most photographed BMW Art Car in the world, the M1 by Andy Warhol.” Born in Pittsburgh, US, in 1928, Warhol died in New York in 1987. His art, however, is immortal.