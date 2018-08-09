BMW bikes and cars to be sold under one dealership: BMW Group’s first ever integrated dealership

BMW Group has launched its BMW Facility NEXT concept in India which is basically the company's first integrated dealership. This means that all three brands of the BMW Group namely BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad have come under one roof. Krishna Automobiles has been appointed as the new Dealer Partner for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad in Chandigarh. The newly launched outlet is situated at 125 Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh. The new store is headed by Satchit Passi, Dealer Principal, Krishna Automobiles and the dealer represent BMW India with a separate sales and service outlet in Ludhiana. The newly launched BMW integrated facility is spread across an area of 50,500 sq. ft. The company says that the ultra-modern dealership facility offers high-quality standards in the processes of Service, Spare-parts and Business Systems.

MINI section in the BMW integrated facility

In order to be specific, the new BMW outlet has a seven-car display along with a four-car display zone for BMW Premium Selection cars. On the other hand, the MINI showroom features a three-car display with the display of MINI Lifestyle and Accessories. Last but definitely not the least, the BMW Motorrad area will showcase 12 motorcycles with lifestyle merchandise and accessories. Not only this, the new dealership offers financial solutions through BMW Financial Services India, BMW Motorrad Financial Services India and MINI Financial Services India. The customers can get attractive finance and insurance options for the products of their choice.

Commenting on the launch of the new BMW integrated facility, Vikram Pawah, Chairman, BMW Group India said, that the new BMW Facility NEXT Concept is the company's view of how retail will take its shape and play an important role in the company's interaction with its customers. He added that with this concept, the brand has integrated all its three brands namely BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad under one roof. The top honcho said that the company is delighted in bringing the first BMW Facility NEXT Concept showroom in the country to Chandigarh.