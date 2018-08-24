BMW, Audi start Ad war again! Round one goes to BMW and here’s how

Well, in all honesty, you do see it.

BMW and Audi have been known for venting out disapproval against each other every now and then. But it is all in good sportsmanship with an objective of proving prowess over the other. One such friendly little tiff broke out between the two German giants on Twitter. BMW posted an image of the M4 in its magnificent blue at the Yas Marina race circuit with sparks flying in the background. However, what Audi's Twitter manager saw was something a little different.

Sparks fly for this #M4 in exclusive Yas Marina Blue’ BMW’s tweet read. We need not explain what Audi saw in it. It is, in fact, a very nice picture the BMW M4 but 'When you see it', you can't unsee it.

Fans on Twitter were of course in a frenzy as to how will BMW respond to this. A Twitter user SROCKINGK wrote that they couldn't wait to find out. But Audi went ahead and tweeted: "We're waiting". Just when we were beginning to think BMW might just shrug this one off and pay no heed, BMW Twitter manager came up with a ballistic reply.

We see it, where we usually do... in the rear view mirror. — BMW USA (@BMWUSA) August 22, 2018

This reminds us of the time when BMW and Audi got into a tiff over billboards. The matter grew quite big with it leading to the involvement of flying zeppelins.

Audi advertised the A4 with the tagline 'Your move, BMW'. Now, this was a clear challenge in BMW's face, and hence the brand responded with a billboard advertising the 3 Series. And then the whole process was repeated again. But, you have to give it to the wit of the people behind these ads. See for yourself.

When all else fails, design a very fast car and a balloon.

The word checkmate was supposed to be the end of a game. BUt Audi went ahead and poked BMW again calling its car a pawn. What happened next is history.