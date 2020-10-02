BMW and Mini India car prices to increase from November 2020: Here’s how much more you pay!

The rising costs as well as depreciating currency are the prime reasons behind this hike. This will include an increase in prices of both the CBU as well as domestic range.

By:Updated: Oct 02, 2020 1:01 PM

BMW India has been launching new cars during this pandemic and the brand has also been regulating the prices of its models. However, now the German company will be increasing its car prices. The price hike will happen from November 1, 2020. Prices of all their models will increase by three per cent. The rising costs as well as depreciating currency is to be blamed. This will include an increase in prices of both the CBU as well as domestic range. The locally made cars include the 3 Series, 3 GT, 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo, 7 Series, X1, X3, X4, X5, X7 and the Mini Countryman. BMW’s locally-made range will be joined shortly by the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launch will happen on October 15, 2020. It is expected to be the least-priced BMW offering in the country and will sit below the 3 Series.

The BMW will also increase prices of the Mini cars. The Mini cars in India right now include the 3-door, 5-door, convertible, Clubman and John Cooper Works. There could be new Mini cars o the anvil in the future. Perhaps an electric version. BMW India tried to go the hybrid route with the i8. However, the model is no longer available in the country. Given how rivals like Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Volvo as well as Audi are ready with their electric offerings, there are chances that BMW too will tread this path.

Vikram Pawah, the president of BMW Group India said that the company is engaged in offering aspirational products for its customers. At the same time, the highest levels of customer satisfaction too is a part of its engagement. He further said that BMW’s Financial Services will offer comprehensive as well as customer-centric solutions at the dealerships.

What do you think of this price increase? Will it affect your buying decision?

 

