BMW and 3t announce collaboration for special edition BMW bicycles

Modelled on the popular Exploro all-road bike, 3t has produced a special edition 3T For BMW model in two colour variations for BMW customers. 

By:Published: March 27, 2020 3:42:08 PM

BMW and Italian bike manufacturer 3t have announced a collaboration for building bicycles for BMW. Modelled on the popular Exploro all-road bike, 3t has produced a special edition 3T For BMW model in two colour variations for BMW customers. Both colour variations of the 3t FOR BMW bike will be available for purchase at select BMW dealers and 3t Experience Centers. The suggested retail price for the 3T FOR BMW bike (Grey/Grey) – EUR 5.499/US$ 5.499 (approximately Rs 4.13 lakh).

“3T was a natural choice for us, as 3T’s Exploro model is the best gravel bike available combining performance, luxury and cycling pleasure to our customers”, Head of BMW lifestyle division, Gaston Streiger, said. “Characterised by sharp silhouettes and precise lines, the new gravel bike seamlessly aligns with the minimalistic #BMW design and perfectly fits into the overall lifestyle product range.”

The 3T FOR BMW bikes feature an aerodynamic carbon frame, which the manufacturer says is the world’s lightest carbon aero cranks (made at 3T’s carbon factory), an exclusive Brooks leather saddle and matching Brooks leather grips. Fulcrum alloy wheels and resistible Schwalbe One Speed tyres ensure a secure grip with maximum speed on any terrain – from cobbled city streets to abandoned B-roads and mountain trails.

“We are extremely proud that BMW selected 3t to partner exclusively on the creation of the special 3t FOR BMW bike. BMW delivers ‘sheer driving pleasure’ to customers and with the 3t FOR BMW bike, we aim to deliver the same all road biking experience” says René Wiertz, co-owner and CEO of 3t.

