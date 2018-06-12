BMW 8-Series test vehicle crashes in Germany, passenger dies on the spot

A BMW 8-Series prototype still wearing camouflage met with a serious accident in Bavaria, Germany on Saturday which led to the passenger's death. The driver of the car was apparently able to climb out of the wreckage and no other vehicles were involved. According to German-language source Bayrischer Rundfunk, the authorities have suggested that the car was speeding at the time and the driver subsequently lost control. The state of the wreckage suggests the car may have flipped several times before landing on its side.

The access to the passenger door was blocked. While the driver could walk out, the first responders had to cut through the roof of the mangled test vehicle to reach the trapped passenger.

According to the Bayrischer Rundfunk report, the 37-year-old driver was travelling with the mother of his girlfriend. The 8-Series got off the highway and on to a country road while speeding. It bounced against several trees before finally resting on its right side. The 53-year-old passenger suffered head injuries that led to her death on the spot.

BMW 8-Series is nearing the end of testing and is scheduled to be revealed on 15 June at the 24-hour Le Mans. It will be BMW's flagship luxury coupe, which will compete against the Bentley Continental GT.

Currently, there are no details on the engine of the new BMW 8-series. It is believed that the car will get its power from a twin-turbocharged V8. The engine is expected to come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system will most likely come as standard. Besides the 8-series, the company is also working on M8 GTE, which is the performance version of the 8-series.

Image and video source: BR24