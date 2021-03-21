BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

Prices for the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe start at Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom) in India. More details below!

By:Updated: Mar 21, 2021 12:41 PM

 

The BWM 8 Series Gran Coupe is the sportier avatar of the 8 Series and the said model goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLS and also, the Porsche Panamera. In doing so, the German carmaker promises that this car offers exceptional comfort and of course brilliant performance too. Now, if that claim stands true or not is something that we recently found out in the review below. Now, this is not the first time that BMW has made a Gran coupe and is making such cars over the years. For starters, a Gran coupe simply means a grand touring car and in terms of design and styling, the 8 Series gets everything that you would expect from a grand touring car. The said model is also available in an M Sport variant that comes with an all-black grille upfront against a chrome finished unit on the regular model.

Watch our BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review:

Overall, you get a lot of sharp creases and lines that give the car a sportier character. Talking of interiors now, like you would normally expect from any sportscar, you sit quite low in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe but if someone is really short, the visibility could be an issue even when the seat is set at its highest position. In terms of prime features, you get a 10.25-inch infotainment system that comes with wireless Apple CarPlay support along with wireless charging provision for your smartphone.

Moreover, you get a fully digital instrument cluster that provides you access to almost every kind of information about your car. Powering the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 355hp of power and 500 Nm of torque. To know more about the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, its performance and other aspects, watch the review video above.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

Another chinese copy! Hanway G30 mimics Royal Enfield Himalayan but with these additional features

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

The Truth about China's ban on Tesla vehicles: When the spy is being spied on!

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

F1 Drive to Survive Season 3 Review: Mixed bag but you can’t miss on Netflix

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Zyngo to use Sun Mobility electric vehicle battery swapping stations: 120 EVs deployed in Delhi-NCR

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Drunk driver crashes into Mig-29! Fighter jet completely destroyed

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

Kushaq vs Seltos vs Creta vs Taigun vs Duster specification comparison: The better compact SUV?

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

2021 Skoda Octavia India launch next month: All you need to know

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Skoda Kushaq SUV explained in images: Specs, interior, expected price

Varroc and Delta-Q to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers in India

Varroc and Delta-Q to manufacture electric two- and three-wheeler chargers in India

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule