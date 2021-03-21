BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review: Top speed, specs, features, price, all details

Prices for the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe start at Rs 1.32 crore (ex-showroom) in India. More details below!

The BWM 8 Series Gran Coupe is the sportier avatar of the 8 Series and the said model goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz CLS and also, the Porsche Panamera. In doing so, the German carmaker promises that this car offers exceptional comfort and of course brilliant performance too. Now, if that claim stands true or not is something that we recently found out in the review below. Now, this is not the first time that BMW has made a Gran coupe and is making such cars over the years. For starters, a Gran coupe simply means a grand touring car and in terms of design and styling, the 8 Series gets everything that you would expect from a grand touring car. The said model is also available in an M Sport variant that comes with an all-black grille upfront against a chrome finished unit on the regular model.

Watch our BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe video review:

Overall, you get a lot of sharp creases and lines that give the car a sportier character. Talking of interiors now, like you would normally expect from any sportscar, you sit quite low in the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe but if someone is really short, the visibility could be an issue even when the seat is set at its highest position. In terms of prime features, you get a 10.25-inch infotainment system that comes with wireless Apple CarPlay support along with wireless charging provision for your smartphone.

Moreover, you get a fully digital instrument cluster that provides you access to almost every kind of information about your car. Powering the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine that produces 355hp of power and 500 Nm of torque. To know more about the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, its performance and other aspects, watch the review video above.

