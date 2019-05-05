BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe teased; Debut slated for June 2019

BMW has confirmed plans to introduce a four-door variant of the new 8-Series which will be called the 8-Series Gran Coupe. The manufacturer has released a teaser image which provides us with a glimpse of the car’s styling and elongated proportions.

The teaser image released by the manufacturer provides a silhouette of the roofline in profile and the elongated wheelbase of the car featuring four-doors. The car will look nearly identical to the coupe, however, the rear of the car might see some changes in design. The only feature that is confirmed in the teaser that it will get bright red LED tail lamps. The 8-Series is currently offered internationally with 523bhp, twin-turbo V8 engine with all-wheel drive in the M850i xDrive form. The coupe can accelerate from 0-100kmph in under four seconds. The added weight of the longer and heavier Gran Coupe will inevitably make the car marginally slower.

Based on the concept that was revealed at last year’s Geneva Motor Show, the 8-Series Gran Coupe will join the 4-Series Gran Coupe in their portfolio, both of which will be offered as coupe’s and four-door Gran Coupe models. The 8-Series will effectively be the replacement for the for 6-Series Gran Coupe as BMW has rebadged it as a 6-Series Gran Turismo as it is based on the 5-Series sedan.

BMW will unveil the 8-Series Gran Coupe in Munich at the brand’s #NextGen event that will be held from June 25-27 and is expected to reach its first markets by September 2019. At the unveiling of the production car, the manufacturer will reveal the final details of the 8-Series Gran Coupe, including powertrain, features, interior cabin while prices are expected to be higher than the current 2-door coupe model.