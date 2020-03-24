BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

The 8 Series will come in both two-door coupe and 4-door Gran Coupe trains with the 2-door reserved for the performance-oriented buyers.

By:Published: March 24, 2020 11:33:11 AM
BMW M8

BMW India is expected to launch the 8-Series Gran Coupe and has been advertising the same on its official website. The website is also accepting requests from prospective buys of the 8 Series in India. It has now come to light that BMW has already imported a few units of the 8 Series which include the 4-door Gran Coupe and the 2-door Coupe. An Instagram post suggests that BMW has imported two units of the 840i GranCoupe and two M8 Coupe models to India.

The 8 Series moniker was re-introduced by replacing the 6 Series and 6 Series GranCoupe. The 8 Series GranCoupe essentially sits along the lines of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe, Porsche Panamera, Audi RS7 bracket. The M8, on the other hand, rivals the likes of the Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe.

BMW 8401

The 840i Grand Coupe model that has been imported to India is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six that develops 340hp. The M8 gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that is tuned for nearly 600hp while the competition version churns out a whopping 615hp. Should BMW also introduce the 850i model, it uses the same V8 motor as the M8 but is calmed down to 520hp. All engines are mated to 8-speed automatics.

Prices for the 8 Series and the variants that will be launched have not been revealed as yet. However, it is expected to see a tag of around Rs 1.5 crore for the standard GranCoupe model.

BMW India has taken an aggressive approach with its model launch. In 2019, we received many models like the new 7 Series, the X7 and the X5. Earlier this year, BMW launched the X1 facelift, and the next model to make its India lunch is expected to be the 8 Series. BMW also has the all-new X6 displayed on its website which means that its arrival is also imminent.

Source: Instagram

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Triumph Street Triple India launch postponed due to Coronavirus

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire features, specs explained: What each variant offers

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Hyundai Grand i10 BS6 petrol launched: More affordable than BS4

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 350, Trials 500 discontinued in India within a year of launch, here's why!

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Drivers using Android Auto, Apple CarPlay more distracted than drunk drivers: Study

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Indian auto industry suspends production due to coronavirus: Measures being taken

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

Bored working from home? This Chinese copy of KTM 390 Duke in Pakistan will cheer you up

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

COVID19: Precautions taken by Hyundai, Jeep at car showrooms and service centres

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today