BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

The 8 Series will come in both two-door coupe and 4-door Gran Coupe trains with the 2-door reserved for the performance-oriented buyers.

BMW India is expected to launch the 8-Series Gran Coupe and has been advertising the same on its official website. The website is also accepting requests from prospective buys of the 8 Series in India. It has now come to light that BMW has already imported a few units of the 8 Series which include the 4-door Gran Coupe and the 2-door Coupe. An Instagram post suggests that BMW has imported two units of the 840i GranCoupe and two M8 Coupe models to India.

The 8 Series moniker was re-introduced by replacing the 6 Series and 6 Series GranCoupe. The 8 Series GranCoupe essentially sits along the lines of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe, Porsche Panamera, Audi RS7 bracket. The M8, on the other hand, rivals the likes of the Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe.

The 840i Grand Coupe model that has been imported to India is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six that develops 340hp. The M8 gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that is tuned for nearly 600hp while the competition version churns out a whopping 615hp. Should BMW also introduce the 850i model, it uses the same V8 motor as the M8 but is calmed down to 520hp. All engines are mated to 8-speed automatics.

Prices for the 8 Series and the variants that will be launched have not been revealed as yet. However, it is expected to see a tag of around Rs 1.5 crore for the standard GranCoupe model.

BMW India has taken an aggressive approach with its model launch. In 2019, we received many models like the new 7 Series, the X7 and the X5. Earlier this year, BMW launched the X1 facelift, and the next model to make its India lunch is expected to be the 8 Series. BMW also has the all-new X6 displayed on its website which means that its arrival is also imminent.

