BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé, M8 Coupé to launch in India on digital platforms tomorrow

BMW India have confirmed that the new 8 Series Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe in India on 8 May. The models had been listed on the company’s official website last month and now the launch date has been confirmed. However, the launch will take place virtually for both cars as has been the case for all the vehicle launches that have taken place during the lockdown in effect due to Coronavirus pandemic. The 8 Series Gran Coupe and M8 Coupe will be available for retail through BMW’s recently launched Contactless Experience platform.

The 8 Series line-up will be positioned above the 6 Series Gran Coupe and will come in two variants – the 840i Gran Coupe and the M8 Coupe. BMW could also offer additional driver’s package and customisation options for the M8 Coupe.

The 8 Series moniker was re-introduced by replacing the 6 Series and 6 Series GranCoupe. The 8 Series GranCoupe essentially sits along the lines of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe, Porsche Panamera, Audi RS7 bracket. The M8, on the other hand, rivals the likes of the Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe.

The 840i Grand Coupe model that has been imported to India is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six that develops 340hp. The M8 gets a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 that is tuned for nearly 600hp while the competition version churns out a whopping 615hp. Should BMW also introduce the 850i model, it uses the same V8 motor as the M8 but is calmed down to 520hp. All engines are mated to 8-speed automatics.

Prices for the 8 Series and the variants that will be launched have not been revealed as yet. However, it is expected to see a tag of around Rs 1.5 crore for the standard GranCoupe model.

