BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition introduced: Custom built look straight from factory

Ready to hit the market in September, BMW has revealed a new limited edition version of the 8 Series called the Golden Thunder. Draped in black with hints of gold, the new BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder Edition is a rendition from BMW Individual that can tailor your car from factory to your own personal liking.

By:Published: June 22, 2020 5:08 PM

The BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder has been introduced and for all three body styles of the model. This new special edition model can be picked for either the BMW 8 Series Coupe, Convertible or even the Gran Coupe version and it will go into production in September 2020. For a “touch of extravagance,” BMW has given this special edition model-specific design accentuations in gold along with special high-end equipment from BMW Individual for the interior and the exterior of the 8 Series. BMW aims it will offer the blend of sporty flair and luxury. BMW 8 Series Edition Golden Thunder will be offered in the BMW 840i and the BMW 840d xDrive versions all the way to the top of the line BMW M850i xDrive variant and the M-Sport package will be a standard feature on all models. While BMW has not mentioned how many examples will actually be made, the vehicle will be manufactured in the BMW plant in Dingolfing starting in September 2020.

The body can be finished in a choice of Sapphire Black or Frozen Black metallic paint options. To accentuate the look of the car, BMW has given it gold accents with lines running from the front apron to the side skirts and on into the rear apron. Additionally, exterior mirror caps, the M rear spoiler (on the 8 Series Coupe) and the 20-inch M light-alloy wheels are finished in the same shade of gold.

For the cabin, the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder edition also gets some cool new elements. With BMW Individual, all the upholstery and trim panels are lined in all-black Merino leather with the “Edition Golden Thunder” embroidered on the front headrests. The roof liner on the hard-top models is lined in Alcantara Anthracite. The interesting elements of the car are the Aluminium Mesh Effect Gold finishes on the centre console. Additionally, on the centre console of the BMW 8 Series Golden Thunder, it features a special edition emblem, the gear lever features the CraftedClarity glass and you get a premium Diamond Surround Sound System from Bowers & Wilkins.

