BMW 8 Series and M8 launched in India: Prices start from 1.29 crore

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 1.28 crore while the Sporty M8 Coupe costs Rs 2.15 crore.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe

The BMW 8 Series has been launched in India and it brings its performance-oriented sibling from the M division along. The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has been launched in two trims, both powered by a petrol engine. The 8 Series is offered in India as an 840i Gran Coupe and 840i Gran Coupe M-Sport Edition. The standard model is priced at Rs 1.29 crore while the M-Sport model is priced at Rs 1.55 crore. The performance model which comes in the form as the M8 two-door coupe is priced at Rs 2.15 crore. All prices are ex-showroom India.

The BMW 840i Gran Coupe and M-Sport models are powered by a 3.0-litre in-line 6-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine which comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine develops 340hp between 5,000-6,500rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,600- 4,500rpm. Both models are equipped with launch control, M-Sport differential, adaptive suspension with variable shock absorber, sport exhaust system, and more. However, the M-Sport model offers a sportier styling with laser light headlamps, 19-inch wheels, 18-inch M Sport brakes and an aero package while it also offers a sportier look and the use of different more premium materials for the interior.

2020 BMW M8 Coupe

While the BMW 8 Series comes in a Gran Coupe form as a four-door sedan with a sloping coupe-like roofline, the M8 however, comes as a two-door 2+2 coupe only. The M8 is powered by 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that puts out 600hp and 750Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic which offers faster gearshifts for spirited driving. The M8 offers xDrive all-wheel-drive with torque vectoring. It also features M Sport Differential that helps with traction and stability, Adaptive M Suspension with three modes – Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Sport Exhaust System and more. BMW claims the M8 accelerates from 0-100kmph in just 3.3 seconds.

The BMW 8 Series rivals the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door coupe, Porsche Panamera, and the upcoming Audi RS7 Sportback, while the M8 will rival the Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11 and the Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe.

