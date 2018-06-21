BMW 6 series GT diesel priced at Rs 66.5 lakh: Assembled in India and petrol variant facelift soon

BMW 6 Series GT has been launched in a new diesel variant today and hence, the car is now available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The locally produced BMW 630d Gran Turismo is now up for sale in two versions namely Luxury Line and M Sport. While the BMW 630d Gran Turismo Luxury Line has been launched at a price of Rs 66.50 lakh, the 630d Gran Turismo M Sport will set you back by Rs 73.70 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The BMW 6 Series GT was launched in India at Auto Expo 2018 with a petrol engine option with an announcement for launching a diesel variant at a later stage. The company has now also announced that the current petrol variant of the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the 630i will be available in a new Luxury Line trim starting July 2018 onwards. In this new design trim, the car will receive chrome design elements on the exterior along with fine-wood trim inside the cabin.

The BMW 6 series GT diesel gets power from a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 265 bhp along with a peak torque of 620 Nm. Channelling power to the rear wheels is an eight-speed steptronic Sport automatic gearbox. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph takes just 6.1 seconds. The car also offers five driving modes namely Sport, Comfort, Comfort+, Eco Pro and Adaptive to suit different driving styles and preferences. The BMW 630d Gran Turismo also comes with a Launch Control feature as standard.

The new BMW 630d Gran Turismo offers features like Control Parking function with the help of which the driver can manoeuvre the vehicle into a narrow parking space standing outside using BMW Display Key. The smart key also displays service reminders, cabin temperature, mileage range and fuel level. There is also a smartphone holder integrated into the centre console that allows Wireless Charging for mobile phones along with BMW Display key. The cabin of the new BMW 6-series GT diesel gets a two-part panorama glass roof, electrically operated sunblinds for rear side windows along with electrically operated adjustable rear seats with comfort cushions for the headrest.

The car also offers ambient Lighting with six selectable light designs. The M Sport gets exclusive Nappa Leather upholstery that gets contrast stitching to offer a sporty appeal. The 630d M Sport comes standard with a soft close function that allows the doors to be closed conveniently and securely with little effort.

The BMW 630d GT is equipped with BMW ConnectedDrive systems like BMW iDrive multifunctional instrument display including a 10.25-inch touch screen and touch controller. The cabin also gets Harman Kardon Surround Sound System and Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB. The Rear-Seat Entertainment system of the 6 series GT includes two 10.2 inch colour screens that are located behind the front-seat backrests.

In terms of safety, BMW 6 Series GT gets features like an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist and Dynamic Braking lights. The car also gets Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC). To tackle the slopes with ease, the 6 series GT also comes with Hill Descent Control (HDC) as standard. Other notable features include Active Park Distance Control, rear, BMW Condition Based Service which is the company's Intelligent maintenance system and Tyre Pressure Indicator.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said that with the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the company has created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market. He added that the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo immediately stands out from the crowd due to its striking presence and alluring coupe style, which we agree with.

The first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is available in the paint schemes of Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red brilliant effect. On the other hand, the M Sport range is limited to include Carbon Black and Bluestone.