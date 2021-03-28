BMW 6 Series GT facelift India launch date confirmed for April 8: What’s new

The BMW 6 Series GT is set to get an update soon. BMW India has confirmed the new 2021 facelift will be launched on April 8 bringing in some revised styling tweaks and new features to the model.

The BMW 6 Series GT, or simply called 6GT will receive a mid-lifecycle update in India. On April 8, BMW will launch the recently revealed facelift model of the 6 Series Grand Turismo. The new 2021 BMW 6GT gets a styling update and also some new clever feature add ons. The updated version of the four-door grand tourer went on sale internationally back in late 2020. It will make its Indian market debut on April 8 with similar updates and features.

The new BMW 6GT will offer sportier styling than before. At the front, the kidney grille has been revised, but thankfully not as big as the new 4 Series. The reshaped slimmer adaptive LED headlamps will flank them on either side. Internationally, BMW also offers its laser light technology as an option. BMW is likely to stick with the toned-down Luxury Line models for the standard petrol and diesel engine options, while the bigger diesel spec model would be offered in the sportier M Sport variant with a bolder styling package.

The interior will be styled similarly to the current model but will integrate new features such as the new 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster for the driver. Similar to what we have seen in the latest BMW models. The multi-function steering wheel is also likely to be redesigned with a new three-spoke look. Other tech on the BMW 6GT is likely to be the latest touchscreen infotainment and iDrive system which offers Apple CarPlay, and with a wireless smartphone charging pad would also allow for wireless connectivity as well.

Engine options are likely to remain the same with the 630i model being equipped with a 2.0-lite 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine developing 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The standard 620d diesel would offer a 2.0-litre turbo 4-pot that is good for 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque The top of the line 630d will be equipped with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder engine which churns out 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque. All engines would be available with the 8-speed automatic along with 2-axle air suspensions set up as standard.

The current model is priced between Rs 66 lakh to Rs 77 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BMW 6GT is expected to carry a similar price tag, however, it might draw a premium within the same price range.

