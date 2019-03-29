BMW 530i M Sport launched at a price of Rs 59.20 lakh: What’s new on this sporty 5 Series

The new BMW 530i M Sport has been launched in India at a price of Rs 59.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan will be manufactured at the company's production facility in Chennai. The newly launched BMW 530i M Sport will be available at the company's dealerships across India in four colour options namely Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic. As the name suggests, the M package adds to the sporty appeal of the car. The package includes large air intakes up front, diffuser-style apron and a side skirting. The car also gets M logo on the sides that add to the appeal.

The changes courtesy the M package are not just limited to the exteriors as there are some significant updates inside the cabin too. The car features leather sports seats along with interior trim aluminium rhombicle with highlight trim finishers in pearl chrome. The vehicle key has been designed with an M Strap. The new 530i M Sport has also been equipped with multiple BMW connected drive systems like the Multifunctional Instrument Display and BMW iDrive touch with handwriting recognition.

Furthermore, the new BMW 530i M Sport also gets a 10.25-inch BMW Navigation System Professional with touch functionality along with 16 loudspeakers with Harman Kardon sourced 600 Watts high-end Surround Sound system. Powering the new BMW 530i M Sport is a 2.0-litre four cylinder petrol engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 248 hp and 350 Nm. The car can accelerate from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 6.2 seconds. Transmission duties are taken care of with the help of an 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

The car offers multiple driving modes as well that go by the names Confort, Sport, Sport+, Eco Pro and Adaptive. Safety features on the new BMW 530i M Sport include six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, crash sensor and integrated emergency spare wheel.

