BMW 5 Series facelift launched at Rs 62.9 lakh: What has changed

The BMW 5 Series in India has received an update with the launch of the new facelift model. It will be offered in three trims — one petrol 530i M Sport, and two diesel, 520d Luxury Line and 530d M Sport.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 62.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The model gets an updated design, with a larger signature kidney grille, new adaptive LED headlamps, new LED tail lamps and adaptive suspension. BMW has launched the new 5 series facelift in three variants. The entry-level model is the 530i M Sport. This is the only petrol model on offer and it comes with a 2.0-litre, turbo four-cylinder petrol engine. This motor is tuned to develop 252 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. 0-100 km/h acceleration takes just 6.1 seconds.

However, there are two diesel models also on offer. The 520d Luxury Line 9is priced at Rs 63.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This model features a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine capable of 190 hp and a peak torque of 400 Nm. However, it is a little slower on acceleration taking 7.3 seconds to reach 100km/h.

But the top of the range is the 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo diesel in the 530d M Sport. It offers 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 5.7 seconds which is the quickest in its segment. All three engines will come paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 530d M Sport is priced at Rs 71.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

BMW has also thrown in some new features with the updated 5 Series. The Adaptive Laser Light LED headlamps are available as an option. They are rated to illuminate the road ahead up to 650 metres, claims BMW. The interior features the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now connected wirelessly. Being a connected vehicle, it also features the BWM Virtual Assistant. The top-spec 530d also comes with the new heads up display and the BMW Display Key.

The BMW 5 Series competes against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES.

