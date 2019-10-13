BMW 5 Series facelift interiors spied: Bigger infotainment, new features!

Interiors of the BMW 5 Series facelift have been spied for the first time. Test mules of the updated iteration of the luxury sedan have been caught doing rounds several times in the recent past. Images, courtesy Motor1.com reveal that with the facelift, the cabin of the BMW 5 Series facelift will remain identical to the current iteration of the vehicle. However, the infotainment system seems to be of a bigger size. And in addition to this, there will be minor changes, as this update is a mid-life one and not a full-generation change.

Similarly, the exteriors of the BMW 5 Series facelift will undergo minor changes only. As can be seen in the images, only the front and the rear fascia of the test mules have been covered. The headlights are sleeker than before, and so are the tail-lights. Other changes will include redesign front and rear bumpers along with the front grille, which is likely to be bigger in comparison.

Image Credits: Motor1.com

The BMW 5 Series facelift will continue using the same engine line-up as before. It will have petrol, diesel as well as hybrid options to choose from, depending upon the market. That said, in addition to these, there will be a plug-in hybrid model on offer as well, which will be borrowed from the 7 Series which also recently underwent an upgrade.

The BMW 5 Series facelift is likely to make its debut sometime next year in the international markets and will arrive in India soon after that. The current-generation 5 Series was launched in India back in 2017 and the German automaker has recently introduced the M5 competition in our country.

Image Credits: Motor1.com