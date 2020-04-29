BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

It seems like the season of BMW product leaks. After the new iX3 and the 2 Series models being leaked online, another one has surfaced and this time it’s the newer version of the popular 5 Series sedan.

By:Updated: April 29, 2020 6:07:05 PM
Image Credit: BMW Blog

The BMW 5 Series in its seventh generation has been in production since 2016. But it feels like only yesterday, that it was launched. BMW is now gearing up to update the model and images of what it would look like have surfaced online. It is the third BMW to be leaked online after the iX3 electric SUV and the new 2 Series Coupe both of which took place earlier this week. 

The model that is seen is a 5 Series with an M-Sport package. While tech updates and details have not been revealed, we now know what the new 5 Series and thankfully, the news is good. While most were expecting BMW to give all its models massive and ungainly large grilles (particularly popular in the Chinese market, not so popular elsewhere). However, the new updated 5 Series retains its signature kidney grille in a more proportionate fashion. The size may remain similar, the design of the grille itself has been tweaked for a sharper look. The headlamps are also brand new and are sleeker than before featuring new sleek LED DRLs. The front bumper on the new 5 Series looks inspired by the current M5 with a new angular look with large air intakes on the sides.

Image Credit: BMW Blog

At the rear BMW has reworked the tail lamps with a new LED design, the bumper has also been tweaked but it still maintains the twin-exhaust tip design on the bottom of the bumpers. In profile, the new 5 Series looks identical to the old one. But the only element that is new are the wheels. The older M-Sport was offered with a set of 5-Y-spoke wheels, but the new one gets a new multi-spoke design.

The global unveil of the car is expected to take place soon and the new 5 Series would make its way to India sometime by late this year or early next year. The 5 Series in India directly takes on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class along with the Audi A8, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES.

Source: BMW Blog

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

Covid-19 effect: Meru-Flipkart join hands to deliver essential items to customers during lockdown

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

2020 Nissan Kicks launch soon: Creta, Seltos rival to get new turbo petrol engine

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

Mahindra Scorpio BS6 launched: Changes in price, features and variants

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

New Porsche 911 finally gets a manual transmission! Purists rejoice!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Striking-looking Ducati Panigale V2 teased for India: What makes the 959 Panigale replacement special!

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Mahindra XUV500 diesel BS6 launched: Hyundai Creta rival's price, specs, features

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

Upcoming car launches after lockdown: Kia Sonet to Skoda Karoq and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

BS6 diesel hatchbacks under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Altroz and more

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Top 5 value for money BS6 bikes in India under Rs 3 lakh: 390 Adventure, Himalayan and more!

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric cars in India with more than 150km range: Tata Nexon, Hyundai Kona and more

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Electric Ambassador on The Grand Tour? Jeremy Clarkson could feature DC Design e-Amby on show

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Pirelli F1 tyre chief Mario Isola doubles up as a paramedic and ambulance driver to fight COVID-19

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Volkswagen starts limited production in Germany through multi-shift operation

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Lamborghini on a treadmill! Indian photographer's images sets Instagram on fire!

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

Great news! 50% off on Zoomcar booking and 50% cashback on all car rentals

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

All-electric BMW iX3 SUV images leaked: Public debut later this year

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Covid-19 relief: Okinawa increases dealer margin to avoid salary cuts and layoffs

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Self-drive electric cars are the best route for EV adoption in India

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval

Why Maruti Suzuki can't restart production immediately at Gurugram plant despite government approval