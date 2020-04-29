BMW 5 Series facelift images leaked: Smaller kidney grille is a reason to rejoice

It seems like the season of BMW product leaks. After the new iX3 and the 2 Series models being leaked online, another one has surfaced and this time it’s the newer version of the popular 5 Series sedan.

The BMW 5 Series in its seventh generation has been in production since 2016. But it feels like only yesterday, that it was launched. BMW is now gearing up to update the model and images of what it would look like have surfaced online. It is the third BMW to be leaked online after the iX3 electric SUV and the new 2 Series Coupe both of which took place earlier this week.

The model that is seen is a 5 Series with an M-Sport package. While tech updates and details have not been revealed, we now know what the new 5 Series and thankfully, the news is good. While most were expecting BMW to give all its models massive and ungainly large grilles (particularly popular in the Chinese market, not so popular elsewhere). However, the new updated 5 Series retains its signature kidney grille in a more proportionate fashion. The size may remain similar, the design of the grille itself has been tweaked for a sharper look. The headlamps are also brand new and are sleeker than before featuring new sleek LED DRLs. The front bumper on the new 5 Series looks inspired by the current M5 with a new angular look with large air intakes on the sides.

At the rear BMW has reworked the tail lamps with a new LED design, the bumper has also been tweaked but it still maintains the twin-exhaust tip design on the bottom of the bumpers. In profile, the new 5 Series looks identical to the old one. But the only element that is new are the wheels. The older M-Sport was offered with a set of 5-Y-spoke wheels, but the new one gets a new multi-spoke design.

The global unveil of the car is expected to take place soon and the new 5 Series would make its way to India sometime by late this year or early next year. The 5 Series in India directly takes on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class along with the Audi A8, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the Lexus ES.

