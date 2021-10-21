BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition launched in India: Priced at Rs 66.30 lakh

BMW India has launched the new BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition in the country. The new BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition has been priced at Rs 66.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

BMW India has today launched the new BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition in the country. It will be locally produced at BMW Group’s manufacturing facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The new BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition has been priced at Rs 66.30 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It demands a premium of around Rs 2.90 lakh over the standard 530i M Sport. This new exclusive edition of the 5 Series sedan can be booked through the company’s official website from today onwards.

The new BMW 530i M Sport Carbon Edition looks very sporty, all thanks to the carbon-fibre styling elements. The BMW’s signature kidney grille, front attachment & splitters, and ORVMs are all made up of dark black carbon fibre in this exclusive edition of the 5 Series. It also gets 18-inch Jet Black alloy wheels that carries forward its dark theme. At the rear, it gets a spoiler with a carbon fibre finish that completes the overall dynamic look of the sedan.

Watch Video | New BMW 5 Series India Review:

The BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition is available exclusively in the Alpine white paint scheme. On the inside, it gets a perforated Sensatec upholstery in Cognac and Black colour combination with contrast stitching. In terms of features, the new Carbon Edition of the 5 Series gets all the goodies that are offered on the standard BMW 530i M Sport. It gets full-LED adaptive headlights, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, gesture control, etc.

The new BMW 5 Series Carbon Edition is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. This motor churns out 252 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission and it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. Thanks to the BMW India Financial Services, the new BMW 530i M Sport can be had for an all-inclusive monthly drive-away price of Rs 89,999 with assured buyback after four years and flexible end-of-term options.

Commenting on the occasion of its launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 5 Series is one of the most successful premium executive sedans in India. This timeless machine has always kept our customers enthralled in equal measures of power and play. Now with the new ‘Carbon Edition’, the BMW 5 Series has upped the excitement once again in its segment. The distinct dark carbon exterior elements stir the emotions of a raw, unadulterated sporty driving experience. Combined with the most dynamic petrol engine and innovative technology features of BMW 530i M Sport, it promises an unforgettable drive.”

