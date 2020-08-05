BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW India has reintroduced the 320d Sport variant in India after upgrading the diesel sedan to meet the stringent BS6 emission regulations. But you don’t have to shell out a pretty penny over the 320d Luxury Line model if you want one.

By:Published: August 5, 2020 4:00 PM

Silently, BMW India has reintroduced a more adorable diesel variant of the 3 Series. The BMW 320d Sport has been launched again with a price tag of Rs 42.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The 320d Sport was on sale in India until March 2020 but was later discontinued. Now the variant of the popular compact luxury sedan has been reintroduced and will allow Indian customers to save up to Rs 5.4 lakh if they want a diesel 3 Series and not have to opt for the 320d Luxury Line. The equipment on offer in the diesel 320d Sport is identical to the petrol 330i Sport model. Engine duties are carried out by a 2.0-litre diesel motor.

The feature’s list in the 320d Sport includes everything which is available on the 330i Sport. It offers cruise control, LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 3-zone climate control, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW iDrive, but comes with an additional M-Sport steering wheel which is not present in the petrol version. 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ESP, reversing camera with parking sensors, and more are offered as standard safety features on the diesel 3 Series.

But a few key features that the 320d Sport misses out on is the larger 10.25-in touchscreen infotainments system with Apple CarPlay, auto parking, and a couple of others which are not offered with the Sports trim package. These features are reserved for the more premium 320d Luxury Line.

Powering the 320d is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine which is tuned to generate 190hp and 400Nm of torque paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. The rivals to the 320d Spork include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE. Volvo is expected to arrive with the S60 sedan while Audi may introduce a diesel variant for the A4 as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

Ampere battery subscription makes Magnus Pro on-road price lower than ex-showroom: Here's how!

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

2020 KTM 250 Duke launched with 390-style LED headlamp: Prices revised

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol launched at a price of Rs 8.39 lakh: Rivals Renault Duster, Hyundai Creta!

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

Thomas Schafer appointed as new Skoda Auto board chairman

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

BS6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two deliveries begin: 50% off on EMIs

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Launch Live: Price in India, features, variants, specs, mileage, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Toyota Urban Cruiser teased: Vitara Brezza based Venue, Sonet rival launch in festive season confirmed

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Nissan Magnite interior teased: Funky cabin looks better than Brezza, Nexon in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Cristiano Ronaldo buys world's most expensive car - 1600 hp Bugatti Centodieci

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

Hyundai Creta best-selling SUV in India again: Creta, Venue drive Hyundai sales in July

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

F1 2020: Hamilton wins dramatic British GP on three wheels as RedBull throw away victory

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

Royal Enfield total sales down 26 percent in July 2020 to 40,334 units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

July 2020 bike, scooter sales: Activa, Shine help Honda sell over 3 lakh units

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

F1 2020: Record  breaking lap puts Hamilton on pole for British GP

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Audi RS Q8 super-SUV teased: Lamborghini Urus rival India launch soon

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Exclusive: 60km range Techo Electra Saathi electric moped launched

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol India launch date out: Expected price, features, specs & more!

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

Covid-19 puts low-cost 350cc Harley-Davidson bike plans in danger: More on Royal Enfield 350 rival

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars

All-new Hyundai i20 in India could get music system from Mercedes-Benz, Audi cars