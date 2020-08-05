BMW 320d Sport returns in BS6 guise: C-class rival priced at Rs Rs 42.1 lakh

BMW India has reintroduced the 320d Sport variant in India after upgrading the diesel sedan to meet the stringent BS6 emission regulations. But you don’t have to shell out a pretty penny over the 320d Luxury Line model if you want one.

Silently, BMW India has reintroduced a more adorable diesel variant of the 3 Series. The BMW 320d Sport has been launched again with a price tag of Rs 42.1 lakh (ex-showroom). The 320d Sport was on sale in India until March 2020 but was later discontinued. Now the variant of the popular compact luxury sedan has been reintroduced and will allow Indian customers to save up to Rs 5.4 lakh if they want a diesel 3 Series and not have to opt for the 320d Luxury Line. The equipment on offer in the diesel 320d Sport is identical to the petrol 330i Sport model. Engine duties are carried out by a 2.0-litre diesel motor.

The feature’s list in the 320d Sport includes everything which is available on the 330i Sport. It offers cruise control, LED headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, 3-zone climate control, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with BMW iDrive, but comes with an additional M-Sport steering wheel which is not present in the petrol version. 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ESP, reversing camera with parking sensors, and more are offered as standard safety features on the diesel 3 Series.

But a few key features that the 320d Sport misses out on is the larger 10.25-in touchscreen infotainments system with Apple CarPlay, auto parking, and a couple of others which are not offered with the Sports trim package. These features are reserved for the more premium 320d Luxury Line.

Powering the 320d is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine which is tuned to generate 190hp and 400Nm of torque paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. The rivals to the 320d Spork include the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and the Jaguar XE. Volvo is expected to arrive with the S60 sedan while Audi may introduce a diesel variant for the A4 as well.

