BMW 3 Series GT Sport launched: Legroom of 7 Series, headroom of 5 Series for less than Rs 50 lakh!

Extending its GT line up in India, BMW has launched the new 3-series GT Sport at a price of Rs 46.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport is locally produced at the company's production facility in Chennai and is now available at the company's dealerships across India. The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport has been launched in two colour options namely Alpine White and Black Sapphire & Imperial Blue Brilliant Effect. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport gets redesigned LED headlights and the design of the LED tail lamps is also new. The company's signature kidney grille is present up front in a high-gloss black finish.

The BMW 3 series GT Sport gets red contrast stitching on the steering wheel. The car is offered with a 9-speaker, 205-watt speaker system to keep the occupants entertained. The new BMW 3 series GT Sport comes with a wheelbase of 2,920mm that ensures a generous space inside the cabin. The car gets a panoramic sunroof and the 40:20:40 folding rear seat comes with folding head restraints and tilt-adjustable backrests.

The new BMW 3 series GT Sport gets power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 190 hp and 400 Nm. With this, the car sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in 7.7 seconds. The engine is mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission. The car gets paddle shifters and Launch Control function comes as standard.

In terms of safety, the BMW 3 series GT Sport gets six airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Side-impact Protection, a crash sensor and electronic vehicle immobiliser. Besides, the car runs on Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls and has an emergency spare wheel as well.

The new BMW 3 Series GT Sport comes with multiple BMW ConnectedDrive features including BMW Navigation System Professional with 3D maps, BMW Apps, Rearview Camera along with PDC Rear and Front. The car supports USB and Bluetooth connectivity as well. The Control Display shows the menu in a tile arrangement with animated graphics. The iDrive touch controller gets handwriting recognition along with a 22.3 cms colour display. The system also supports Apple CarPlay with wireless integration. Furthermore, a DVD drive and integrated hard drive with 20GB storage are also offered on the Sport variant.