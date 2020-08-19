BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition launched: What’s new and for what price

The BMW 3 Series GT Shadow Edition has been introduced in India which will be available in limited numbers as a farewell before the successor arrives. The3 Series Gran Coupe Shadow Edition will be offered with the petrol engine and a pallet of four exterior colours.

By:Published: August 19, 2020 2:42 PM

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition has been launched as a farewell to the successful model. Soon, the next-generation successor will be introduced, possibly as the 4 Series Gran Coupe. The Shadow Edition of the current-gen is the last hurrah to the coupe-styled sedan. BMW India has said that the 3 Series GT Shadow Edition will be limited to a few units and be available in four exterior colours and with a petrol engine only. The price of the BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is set at Rs 42.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available with the M Sport design package as standard.

Based on the 330i, the 3 Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition will use the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine which comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The engine generates 252hp, maximum torque of 350Nm and it can accelerate from 0-100kmph in 6.1 seconds.

But what’s new with the Shadow Edition is that with the M Sport design package, the 3 Series GT is available with high-gloss black trims, including the signature front kidney grille, black elements in the LED headlamps and taillights, 18-inch Star-spoke alloy wheels and black chrome exhaust tips. The exterior can be specced in four colours including Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic.

The upholstery in the interior can be specced with the combination of Sensatec Black with Red contrast or Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige or simply Veneto Beige. With the Shadow Edition, the 3 Series GT comes with aluminium door sill plates,  M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lighting, and chrome air-vent surround. It also comes with the panoramic glass roof and wireless charging as an accessory. The BMW iDrive powered 8.8-inch infotainment screen offering navigation, BMW Apps, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

