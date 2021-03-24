BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine video review: Price, specs, performance, features, rivals

With the added length, you get an extra 43mm legroom on the rear seats inside the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and this certainly makes for a big difference when it comes to overall comfort.

Starting straight away with the exterior design of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, well, there is not much of a difference compared to the standard 3 Series and this means that the front and rear ends are pretty much the same. However, there is one major change and that is possibly one of the prime reasons why anyone would buy the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. The said model has a length of 4,819mm to be precise and hence, is longer than the standard 3 Series by 120mm. Thanks to the added length, the wheelbase has also been increased and that translates to better cabin space. Speaking of which, the cabin of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is a nice and comfortable place to be in. Well, if you planning to buy this car, chances are that you will be spending most of your time on the rear seats, after all that is the reason why you will be putting your money on the 3 Series Gran Limousine.

Watch our BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine video review:

With the added length, you get an extra 43mm legroom on the rear seats and this certainly makes for a big difference when it comes to overall comfort. One of the better things about this car is that the rear seats on this one are different compared to the one on the standard 3 Series. You get better seats and cushioning and if you look at the overall comfort levels, well, these are certainly better than the standard 3 Series. There is no direct rival for this car as of now and this is where the 3 Series Gran Limousine has an advantage.

That said, this can be a big factor in the success of this car. For more details and to know everything about the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, watch the video review above. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

