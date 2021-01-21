BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine launched: C-Class, A4 rival priced at Rs 51.5 lakh

BMW has introduced a new elongated version of the 3 Series sedan. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is identical in all aspects to the standard car, but offers more in the one aspect it was lacking – more rear legroom and added rear seat comfort.

By:Updated: Jan 21, 2021 12:16 PM

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine has been launched in India. The 3 Series Gran Limousine is available in petrol as well as diesel engine options. The 3 Series Gran Limousine is priced between Rs 51.5 lakh and Rs 53.9lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India. The only gripe most Indian consumers had with the BMW 3 Series was the lack of rear legroom. With the Gran Limousine model, that small issue has been ironed out with this slightly elongated version of the 3 Series. While the Gran Limousine is identical in every aspect to the standard 3 Series sedan, the only difference between the two is rear legroom.

Watch our video review of the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is 4,819 mm long and offers a longer wheelbase which measures at 2,961 mm. The 110 mm elongation of the wheelbase has allowed for an increase of 43 mm of rear Legroom. The rear seats have been given additional bolstering for added comfort for the chauffeur-driven demographic the Gran Limousine is intended for. Measuring the height and width of the Gran Limousine shows it is identical to the standard model. India is the first country to receive a right-hand drive version of the model.  China is the only other country that manufactures the 3 Series Gran Limousine where it’s offered as left-hand drive.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Engine Specs, Features

The 3 Series Gran Limousine would be available with a choice between two engines. The 330Li is powered by a 1,998cc, Twin-Power Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is tuned to deliver 258hp. The 320Ld variant uses a 1,995cc TwinPower Turbo diesel engine which develops 190hp. Both motors are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is equipped with the same kit as the standard model. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, 12.3-inch Digital Driver’s Instrument Cluster and Wireless Smartphone Charging. Other standard features include BMW Efficient Dynamics, along with safety features like six airbags, tyre pressure monitors, LED headlamps, LED tail lamps.

Prices of the current BMW 3 Series and 3 Series Gran Limousine are as follows

BMW 3 Series

Variant

Price (ex-showroom)

330i Sport

Rs 42.6 lakh

320d Luxury Edition

Rs 47.9 lakh

330i M Sport

Rs 49.9 lakh

330Li Luxury Line

Rs 51.5 lakh

320Ld Luxury Line

Rs 52.5 lakh

330Li M Sport ‘First Edition’

Rs 53.9 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom, Pan India.

