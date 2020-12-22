BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine India launch on 21 January: Long-wheelbase 3 Series to rival Audi A4

BMW India has confirmed that the long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series sedan, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, will be launched in the country on 21 January 2021.

By:Updated: Dec 22, 2020 11:20 AM
BMW India have announced that the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine which is the long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series will be launched in India on 21st January. The 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest and the most spacious entry-level sedan in the country when launched. It will share the design and engine with the standard car but will offer much more legroom in the cabin. The Gran Limousine will also likely share the same platform as the standard 3 Series which is underpinned by the CLAR platform. It will rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 facelift, and Jaguar XE.

The longer 3 Series is expected to be similar on the inside sharing features with the standard car, like Hey BMW connected car tech, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless charging, BMW live cockpit professional, 3D navigation, rear park assist, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, among others.

The engine lineup will likely be the same as the standard BMW 3 Series sedan – a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. There could be a diesel option powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 188 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. It will most likely come paired with a an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Also read: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe launched: Baby bimmer priced at Rs 39.3 lakh

In related news, BMW India also launched the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe in October at prices starting from Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom) making it the most affordable BMW in the country. The company will also be launching the 2 Series Gran Coupe Petrol, 5 Series Facelift, and the 6 Series GT Facelift next year.

