BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched at starting price of Rs 53.5 lakh

BMW India today launched the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 53.5 lakh for the petrol (ex-showroom) and Rs 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel. The exterior body design of the new Iconic Edition is marked by a large BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille and LED headlights with extended features. Over at the rear, it gets slim three-dimensional L- shaped LED taillights along with two large freeform tailpipes.

BMW states that the interior is comfort-oriented with improved padding and Vernasca leather upholstery of the rear seats, newly designed headrest and the central armrest between the rear seats. It gets a Crystal Gear Shift Knob and an illuminated “3” model logo. The car boasts a large 480-litre luggage compartment and an automatic tail-gate operation opened/closed at the press of a button.

A highlight in the cabin is a large Panorama sunroof, along with Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs. It gets a three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters.

BMW 330Li is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550–4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds. BMW 320Ld is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750–2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds.

The engine comes paired with an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The 3 Series BMW gets a Driving Experience Control switch through a driver can choose between different driving modes – ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

BMW offers a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 years/ 40,000 km to 10 yrs / 2 lakh km. Service Inclusive packages for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition start from Rs 48262 for petrol variants and Rs 65,018 for diesel variants.

