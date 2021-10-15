BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition launched at starting price of Rs 53.5 lakh

BMW states that the interior of the 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is comfort-oriented with improved padding and Vernasca leather upholstery of the rear seats, newly designed headrest and the central armrest

By:October 15, 2021 9:26 AM

BMW India today launched the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in the country at a starting price of Rs 53.5 lakh for the petrol (ex-showroom) and Rs 54.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel. The exterior body design of the new Iconic Edition is marked by a large BMW Iconic Glow Kidney Grille and LED headlights with extended features. Over at the rear, it gets slim three-dimensional L- shaped LED taillights along with two large freeform tailpipes.

BMW states that the interior is comfort-oriented with improved padding and Vernasca leather upholstery of the rear seats, newly designed headrest and the central armrest between the rear seats. It gets a Crystal Gear Shift Knob and an illuminated “3” model logo. The car boasts a large 480-litre luggage compartment and an automatic tail-gate operation opened/closed at the press of a button.

A highlight in the cabin is a large Panorama sunroof, along with Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs. It gets a three-zone automatic climate control with active carbon filters.

BMW 330Li is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550–4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 6.2 seconds. BMW 320Ld is powered by a two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750–2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in 7.6 seconds.

Also read: India’s most expensive scooter BMW C 400 GT launched at Rs 9.95 lakh: Details

The engine comes paired with an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. It comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The 3 Series BMW gets a Driving Experience Control switch through a driver can choose between different driving modes – ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

BMW offers a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 years/ 40,000 km to 10 yrs / 2 lakh km. Service Inclusive packages for the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition start from Rs 48262 for petrol variants and Rs 65,018 for diesel variants.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Punch is India’s Safest car with 5-Star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Tata Punch is India’s Safest car with 5-Star rating in Global NCAP crash test

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 10.79 lakh: What’s new

Kia Sonet Anniversary Edition launched in India at Rs 10.79 lakh: What’s new

Kawasaki to go all electric by 2035! To introduce 10 EVs in next four years

Kawasaki to go all electric by 2035! To introduce 10 EVs in next four years

Tata Punch sub-compact SUV to launch in India on 18th October: Price Expectations

Tata Punch sub-compact SUV to launch in India on 18th October: Price Expectations

Maruti disburses more than 1.16 lakh loans under Smart Finance scheme

Maruti disburses more than 1.16 lakh loans under Smart Finance scheme

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India: Launch soon?

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion trademarked in India: Launch soon?

Mahindra XUV700 clocks over 4,000 km in 24 hours: Breaks national 24 hours endurance record

Mahindra XUV700 clocks over 4,000 km in 24 hours: Breaks national 24 hours endurance record

AMO Mobility to launch Jaunty Plus high-speed electric scooter by next month

AMO Mobility to launch Jaunty Plus high-speed electric scooter by next month

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.82 lakh

2022 KTM RC 125, RC 200 launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.82 lakh

Royal Enfield to lead motorcycle expedition to the South pole as a tribute to its 120 years journey

Royal Enfield to lead motorcycle expedition to the South pole as a tribute to its 120 years journey

Five things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift in January 2022

Five things to expect from the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift in January 2022

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V official accessories revealed: Key details

New Hero Xpulse 200 4V official accessories revealed: Key details

Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio: 10 EVs in line-up by FY2026

Tata Motors to expand EV portfolio: 10 EVs in line-up by FY2026

Daimler India CV unveils luxury caravan for Kerala Tourism's 'Keravan Kerala'

Daimler India CV unveils luxury caravan for Kerala Tourism's 'Keravan Kerala'

Tata Motors acquires Rs 7,500 crore funding for EV business: How it could become invincible

Tata Motors acquires Rs 7,500 crore funding for EV business: How it could become invincible

Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch

Local production of 2021 Audi Q5 facelift begins ahead of launch

2021 Volvo XC60, S90 petrol mild-hybrid India launch date out: Here's what to expect

2021 Volvo XC60, S90 petrol mild-hybrid India launch date out: Here's what to expect

Omega Seiki electric vehicles to now be financed through newly launched Anglian Finvest

Omega Seiki electric vehicles to now be financed through newly launched Anglian Finvest

Now subscribe to own a new Volkswagen Taigun: Subscription plan explained

Now subscribe to own a new Volkswagen Taigun: Subscription plan explained

Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally

Tata Motors posts 24% hike in global sales for Q2 FY2022: Sold over 2.5 lakh units globally